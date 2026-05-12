Gradiente Infotainment Limited has listed its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India with effect from May 8, marking a key milestone in the company’s expansion plans and capital market journey. The shares are trading under the symbol “GRADIENTE”.

The company said the listing is expected to strengthen its access to capital markets, widen its investor base, and support future growth initiatives across its media and entertainment businesses.

Operating in the entertainment sector, Gradiente Infotainment Ltd. has built a diversified business model spanning film production, digital and OTT content, music and audio creation, talent management, events, influencer marketing, and brand partnerships. The company has also been expanding its presence in experiential marketing and digital media services in line with evolving audience consumption trends.

Gradiente said it aims to focus on integrated entertainment solutions by leveraging digital platforms and scalable operations while aligning with changing industry dynamics.

Commenting on the development, Vimal Raj Mathur, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said the NSE listing reflects the collective efforts of the company’s team and the continued trust of stakeholders.

“The listing on the NSE is an important milestone for Gradiente Infotainment Limited. As a listed entity, we remain committed to maintaining high standards of governance, operational discipline, and transparency, while focusing on sustainable growth and long-term value creation,” he said.

Mathur added that the company sees significant opportunities for expansion in India and overseas and will continue to focus on innovation and creativity while building long-term shareholder value.

The company believes that the public listing will improve its visibility in capital markets and further strengthen stakeholder confidence as it pursues strategic initiatives across the entertainment and digital ecosystem.

Gradiente Infotainment also thanked its shareholders, business partners, and advisors for their continued support and confidence in the company’s vision and operations.

The media and entertainment industry in India has seen growing investor interest in recent years, driven by rising digital consumption, expanding OTT platforms, and increasing demand for regional and original content.