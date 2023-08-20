scorecardresearch
GQG Partners hikes stake in Adani Ports

The deal comes a week after consultancy firm Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as the auditors of APSEZ, even as the group appointed MSKA & Associates as the company's statutory auditor.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
Independent asset management firm GQG Partners had first invested Rs 15,446 crore in Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy on March 2, 2023. (IE)

Global investor GQG Partners has acquired an additional 0.10% stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), taking its total stake to 5.03% through an open market purchase.

Based on Thursday’s closing price of Rs 810.50, the deal is valued at about Rs 183 crore.

The additional shares were bought on August 17, according to a regulatory disclosure by the US investment firm.

GQG Partners, which held a 4.93% stake in APSEZ, acquired another 2.2 million shares through the bulk deal, it said.

The deal comes a week after consultancy firm Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned as the auditors of APSEZ, even as the group appointed MSKA & Associates as the company’s statutory auditor.

Earlier on August 16, Adani Power raised Rs 8,710 crore from GQG Partners in lieu of an 8.09% stake, which it bought from Adani family firms through a series of secondary block deals.

Earlier this month, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) picked up a 2.7% stake in Adani Green Energy (AGEL) in a block deal worth Rs 3,920 crore, nearly a month after it raised funds from GQG Partners and other investors.

Independent asset management firm GQG Partners had first invested Rs 15,446 crore in Adani Enterprises, APSEZ, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy on March 2, 2023.

Since then, it has been making further investments in Adani Group companies over a period of time.

First published on: 20-08-2023 at 04:15 IST

