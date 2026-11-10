GPT Infraprojects has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alcon Builders and Engineers, has emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for an order worth Rs 103.58 crore from North Eastern Railway.

The order has been awarded by the Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer (CSTE), North Eastern Railway.

The contract involves the design, programming, installation, supply, testing and commissioning of an Electronic Interlocking (EI) system at multiple railway stations.

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GPT Infraprojects arm to execute signalling work across Varanasi Division

The project will follow the latest applicable specifications of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), along with indoor and outdoor signalling work and the supply of related materials.

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The work will cover several stations, including SANR, CC, GB, BALR, DEOS, NRA, BHTR, BTK, MW, ZRDE, PCK, DDA, CW, EM, DDP and KPS. It will also include work at Siwan Junction and CHPG station.

The project also includes automatic block signalling work in the CPR Junction-CI-CHPG block section.

In addition, the subsidiary will undertake optical fibre cable (OFC) work along the GKC-BTT and CPR Junction-CI-CHPG sections in the Varanasi Division of North Eastern Railway.

About GPT Infraprojects

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of the GPT Group. The company operates in two main business segments: infrastructure and concrete sleepers. Its infrastructure business focuses on the execution of civil engineering and infrastructure projects, particularly railway bridges, road overbridges (ROBs), highways and other railway-related projects. It also manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and international markets, with manufacturing facilities in India, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana.

GPT Infraprojects share price

The share price of GPT Infraprojects is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 6.68% in last one month and 3.52% in past six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, GPT Infraprojects has gained 2.51%.