GPT Infraprojects has been declared the first lowest bidder, or L1, for a railway bridge construction order worth Rs 483.7 crore, including GST.

GPT Infraprojects Rs 484 crore railway bridge order: Details

The client for the project is Rail Vikas Nigam. The base value of the contract stands at Rs 410 crore, before GST.

The scope of work involves the construction of Important Bridge 544. This is a 32×65.84 metre open web steel girder bridge. It will come up over the river Mahanadi at chainage 406305 metres.

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The bridge is part of a larger railway expansion. It is linked to the construction of the third and fourth lines between the Nergundi-Barang section. This section falls under the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway.

What GPT Infraprojects’ L1 bidder status means

An L1 declaration indicates that GPT Infraprojects has quoted the lowest price among bidders for the tender. It does not by itself confirm final award of the contract. Formal execution typically follows after completion of statutory processes, including issuance of a letter of acceptance by the client.

About GPT Infraprojects

GPT Infraprojects is the infrastructure arm of the Kolkata-based GPT Group and operates through two business segments, infrastructure and concrete sleepers. The company has more than four decades of experience in civil construction, with capabilities spanning railway and riverine bridges, road construction, airport pavements, and metro and light rail systems. It also manufactures concrete sleepers for railways, with production facilities in India, South Africa, Namibia and Ghana.

The company holds specialisation in EPC contracts across roads, bridges, railways, power and industrial sectors, including the design and construction of cable-stayed, cantilever, steel and suspension bridges.

GPT Infraprojects share performance

GPT Infraprojects’ share price was up 2.87% as of market closing on September 2. The company’s share price was down 2.68% in the past month. Over the past year, GPT Infraprojects’ share price was down 5.05%.