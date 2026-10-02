GPT Infraprojects has secured three orders worth a combined Rs 540.32 crore across its railway infrastructure and sleeper manufacturing businesses.

The orders include a Rs 385 crore contract from Transnet Freight Rail in South Africa, a Rs 134.11 crore signalling project from Western Railway and a Rs 21.21 crore electronic interlocking order, also from Western Railway.

Rs 385 crore South Africa order

GPT Infraprojects’ subsidiary GPT Concrete Products South Africa has received a contract from the Chief Procurement Officer of Transnet Freight Rail, South Africa, for the manufacture and supply of railway concrete sleepers.

The contract is valued at ZAR 660 million plus VAT, which is approximately Rs 385 crore plus VAT. The company will manufacture the sleepers at its factory in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The order will be executed over a period of five years.

Rs 134 crore Western Railway order

Alcon Builders and Engineers, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPT Infraprojects, has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs 134.11 crore contract from the Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer of Western Railway.

The project involves the survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of four-aspect automatic block signalling with electronic interlocking and dual multi-section digital axle counters.

ALSO READ Kalpataru Projects International secures major order in oil and gas business

The work will cover various sections of the Ratlam division, including Nagda-Ujjain-Tajpur, Phanda-Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Ujjain-Karchha and Mangliyagaon-Indore.

Rs 21 crore signalling order

Alcon Builders and Engineers has also received a Rs 21.21 crore contract from Western Railway’s Signal and Telecommunication division in Ahmedabad.

The order involves the design, supply, installation, programming, testing and commissioning of an electronic interlocking system for the Viramgam upgradation project in Ahmedabad division.

The contract, valued at Rs 21.21 crore including GST, will be executed within 18 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance.

About GPT Infraprojects- order book

GPT Infraprojects, the flagship company of the GPT Group, operates across infrastructure and sleeper manufacturing. It has a focus on railway infrastructure, including bridges, road projects and railway signalling works.

Following these order wins, GPT Infraprojects said its outstanding order book stands at Rs 5,395 crore. The company’s total order inflow for the financial year 2027 has reached Rs 1,221 crore.

The company also manufactures and supplies concrete railway sleepers in India and Africa, with manufacturing facilities in Panagarh in West Bengal, Ladysmith in South Africa, Tsumeb in Namibia and Eshiem in Ghana.