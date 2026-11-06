The government has set a target of attracting at least three large semiconductor equipment manufacturers and five chemicals and gases companies to India under the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 2.0).

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government would measure the success of ISM 2.0 by its ability to bring these firms to India, acknowledging that attracting global equipment manufacturers and developing the precision required for semiconductor manufacturing would be challenging.

“Even if we achieve three large equipment manufacturers coming to India and five chemicals and gases companies coming to India, that itself will set the base for many more activities,” Vaishnaw said.

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The minister said the government would be particularly careful in selecting the first firms, as their entry would establish a benchmark and help attract further investments. He added that the experience of Micron setting up operations in India had helped change global perceptions about the country’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

This comes as the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) launched an online portal inviting applications under three pillars of ISM 2.0, covering semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication facilities, and advanced packaging.