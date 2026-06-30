The government on Tuesday extended the nil customs duty on imports of 40 critical petrochemical products by 15 days to July 15, seeking to prevent supply disruptions and ease cost pressures on downstream industries as conditions linked to the West Asia crisis gradually normalise.

The full duty exemption, introduced on April 2, was due to expire on June 30. The finance ministry said the measure had been provided as temporary and targeted relief to maintain adequate domestic availability after Indian petroleum companies were asked to prioritise LPG production.

“As the situation is gradually normalising, to ensure a smooth and non-disruptive transition for the affected sectors, it has been decided to extend the said exemption by a further period of 15 days,” the government said in a statement.

The covered products include methanol, anhydrous ammonia, toluene, styrene, vinyl chloride monomer, polybutadiene, styrene butadiene and unsaturated polyester resins.

The waiver is expected to support plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive components and other manufacturing segments dependent on petrochemical feedstock and intermediates, while also providing relief to consumers of final products.

India’s FY27 customs revenue target stands at ₹2.71 lakh crore, against ₹2.64 lakh crore in the previous fiscal.