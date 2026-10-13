Raymond is entering a new phase, with its lifestyle, real estate and engineering businesses operating independently and pursuing own growth agenda. For Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania, the priority is to unlock shareholder value, expand capacity and build world-class businesses. In an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto and Raghavendra Kamath, Singhania outlines the group’s road map. Excerpts:

Raymond has announced a brownfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh alongside a larger manufacturing unit. What is driving the move?

Obviously, there is demand. We are putting up the Andhra Pradesh facility, but we needed capacity immediately. The Andhra unit will come up in about a year, so we are setting up this brownfield facility to meet demand. Once the new facility comes up, we will integrate the operations.

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Raymond has moved from a conglomerate structure to three separate businesses. What is your ambition for them over the next five years?

It is a shared value-creation opportunity following the demerger of lifestyle and realty from Raymond. When you are a holding company, there is a holding-company discount that exists. Now, investors who want consumer businesses can focus on lifestyle, while those who want real estate can take real estate. Better governance, management and compensation structures — everything is much cleaner. Each company has its own balance sheet and growth opportunities.

I want to see exponential shareholder value creation for each company. My mind boggles at the opportunities out there. I am very optimistic about India and its future. I live in India. I am not one of those who has opted to leave and go away.

But many see Raymond moving back towards a conglomerate structure through automotive components, aerospace and defence? Your thoughts…

These are not B2C businesses. They are B2B businesses. Aerospace is about a component that goes into an engine that goes into a Boeing or an Airbus. It is a completely different strategy from men’s fashion under the lifestyle business.

In aerospace, we continue to increase business with our partners and find new customers. It is a growing business, and we have been in aerospace for 30 years. The Andhra facility is about consolidating automotive component operations into one state-of-the-art facility. Defence is a completely different world, and I see it as a huge opportunity.

Defence requires a different strategy. How are you approaching this business?

Defence and aerospace offer an opportunity to build on our engineering heritage and participate in India’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Credibility must be earned through precision, quality, reliability, and execution. We will build on existing capabilities, deepen customer relationships, and pursue higher-value, technologically sophisticated opportunities with discipline. Growth must be built on technological capability, customer trust, and execution.

What governance measures are strengthening the group’s resilience amid market volatility?

Resilience comes from how an institution is designed and governed. Separating our businesses gives each clearer priorities, dedicated leadership and visibility into performance, capital requirements and risks. We believe in strong boards, management accountability, financial controls, risk oversight and disciplined capital allocation. Businesses must anticipate geopolitical developments, changing consumer behaviour, technology shifts and supply-chain disruptions through scenario planning and strong information flows.

Our philosophy is to combine entrepreneurial freedom with institutional discipline: decentralise execution, strengthen accountability and never compromise on governance.

Mumbai redevelopment is attracting developers. Where do you see the opportunities and challenges?

There is a lot of opportunity in Mumbai. The policies laid down by the current Maharashtra government are significant. If Mumbai gets redeveloped, you can imagine the size and scale at which it will happen. Infrastructure is coming to support it, so it is a great place to be from a business perspective.

How do you divide your time across the three independent businesses?

My role is evolving towards being more deliberate about where I can add the greatest strategic value. I focus on setting long-term direction, ensuring the right leadership and governance, and challenging teams to think bigger while remaining disciplined in execution.

Each entity has its own leadership, priorities and accountability. My engagement centres on strategic priorities, material decisions, leadership development and long-term value creation rather than day-to-day operations.

My conviction in all three businesses is strong, but expressed differently. Lifestyle is about brand relevance and consumer growth; Realty is about disciplined development and execution; and engineering is about excellence and global competitiveness. The objective is to give each business the freedom to shape its future while creating long-term value.