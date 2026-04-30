India’s IT sector remained in the spotlight this month, with Q4FY26 earnings from top players reflecting a mix of resilience and caution amid a shifting global environment. Heavyweights like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech trended on Google as they reported their Q4FY26 results, highlighting strong deal momentum and growing traction in AI-led services, even as macroeconomic uncertainties and muted discretionary spending weighed on outlooks.

TCS Q4 results 2026: Profit rises 12.22%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q4FY26 was in spotlight this month. India’s largest IT services company by market share reported a 12.22% jump in its Q4 net profit to Rs 13,718 crore.

Chief Executive and Managing Director K Krithivasan of the company said that TCS is entering the new fiscal year with positive momentum on the back of new deal signings, and asserted that a bulk of the headwinds it had experienced in the recent past are mostly behind.

Addressing an analyst call, Krithivasan said the impact of the West Asia crisis will be limited to the challenges faced by clients in the travel and transportation segment and those based in the Gulf region.

TCS added 2,356 employees in Q4, taking total headcount to 5,84,519, though the FY26 base declined by 23,460. Krithivasan said the company’s plan to lay off 2% of its workforce, or about 12,000 people, has ended. TCS incurred restructuring costs at Rs 1,300 crore. The company will resume salary hikes from April 1, and its board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 31 per share, taking the total payout to Rs 110 per share.

Wipro Q4 results: Rs 15,000 crore buyback, net profit dip

Wipro’s Q4FY26 results were in google trends today as the board approved its largest-ever share buyback of Rs 15,000 crore at Rs 250 per share, a premium of about 18% over the current market price.

The company plans to repurchase up to 60 crore shares, or around 5.7% of its paid-up capital, with the buyback expected to be completed in Q1FY27, subject to shareholder approval.

CFO Aparna Iyer said the move aligns with Wipro’s strategy of returning a significant portion of cash to shareholders, with total payouts at 88% over the last three years.

Wipro’s Q4FY26 net profit declined 1.89% year-on-year to Rs 3,501.8 crore, while revenue rose 7.6% to Rs 24,236.3 crore.

CEO Srini Pallia said the company is pivoting towards an AI-led, services-as-software model to tap emerging opportunities, even as it reported marginal growth in full-year profit and steady revenue expansion.

HCLTech Q4 results: Guides 1–4% FY27 growth

HCLTech reported a 4.2% year-on-year(YoY) rise in Q4FY26 net profit to Rs 4,488 crore, while revenue grew 12.34% to Rs 33,981 crore.

However, the company flagged a volatile demand environment, citing lower discretionary spending and delayed client decision-making, and guided for a muted FY27 revenue growth of 1–4% in constant currency.

For FY26, net profit declined 4.3% YoY to Rs 16,642 crore even as revenue rose 11.18% to Rs 130,144 crore.

CEO C Vijayakumar said AI-led offerings are gaining traction, with advanced AI revenues crossing $ 620 million annually, helping offset pricing pressure in traditional deals due to automation efficiencies.

While deal pipeline remains strong, the company expects some ramp-downs and highlighted limited exposure to West Asia. HCLTech added 802 employees in Q4, taking total headcount to 227,181, even as it remains cautious on hiring amid ongoing macro uncertainties.

Infosys Q4 results: Profit jumps 20.8%; guides muted FY27 growth

Infosys reported a 20.8% rise in Q4FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore, while revenue grew 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore, driven by strong performance in financial services, utilities, and AI-led offerings.

For the full year FY26, profit rose 10.2% to Rs 29,440 crore, with revenue up 9.6% to Rs 178,650 crore. The company also secured large deals worth $3.2 billion in Q4, taking the full-year total to $14.9 billion.

CEO Salil Parekh guided for a modest FY27 revenue growth of 1.5–3.5%, citing a shifting macroeconomic environment amid geopolitical tensions, though noting signs of stabilisation and resilience in key markets.

He highlighted strong momentum in AI services, even as AI-led efficiencies compress traditional business segments. Infosys plans to continue hiring at scale, targeting 20,000 freshers in FY27, and returned over Rs 37,500 crore to shareholders in FY26, including a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.