India Inc. announced a mixed Q4FY26 amid the ongoing geopolitical tension, LNG supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, and high base effects. Several companies also announced final dividends along with their quarterly results.

Here is a look at four companies that were among the most searched on Google.

ITC profit falls 73% on high base; Rs 8 dividend announce

ITC posted a 72.6% year-on-year(YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,387 crore in Q4FY26 due to a high base effect from exceptional gains recorded last year, even as revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs 23,821 crore driven by strong performance in cigarettes and FMCG businesses.

ITC also announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend payout to Rs 14.50 per share including the interim dividend.

The company stated that the results are not comparable due to the completion of the amalgamation of wholly-owned subsidiaries Wimco and Sresta Natural Bioproducts with the company last year.

GAIL: Q4 profit falls 38%

GAIL (India) reported a 38% YoY decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,262 crore in Q4FY26 as disruptions in LNG supplies from Qatar and the broader West Asia conflict impacted gas availability and demand. Losses in the petrochemical segments more than doubled to Rs 377.71 crore. These outdid the 48% rise in gas transmission business income to Rs 1,881.58 crore.

Revenue from operations of GAIL also fell 2.5% to Rs 34,797 crore, with weakness in gas marketing and petrochemicals offsetting growth in the gas transmission business. The company, however, announced a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend payout to Rs 5.50 per share.

LIC Q4 profit rises 23%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 23% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467 crore in Q4FY26, driven by strong growth in premium income and new business sales. Net premium income rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, supported by a sharp rise in one-time premiums and first-year policy sales, while the insurer’s annualised premium equivalent sales climbed nearly 22%.

For the full FY26, LIC posted a 19% increase in profit to Rs 57,419 crore. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26.

Bharat Electronics: Q4 profit rises 4.6%

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) posted a 4.6% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225 crore in Q4FY26, while revenue from operations grew nearly 12% to Rs 10,177 crore, driven by strong execution of defence orders. The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share for FY26.

Conclusion

The Q4FY26 earnings season reflected a mixed picture for India Inc, with companies across sectors facing different challenges and growth drivers. While geopolitical tensions, LNG supply disruptions and high base effects weighed on the performance of some firms, others benefited from strong domestic demand, premium growth and healthy order execution. Dividend announcements by these companies also remained in focus for investors tracking corporate earnings and shareholder returns.