The September-quarter earnings season kept India’s IT stocks firmly in the news as companies reported a mixed set of numbers on profitability, deal wins, AI revenue and hiring. Here is a detailed look at how the major IT firms fared in Q2FY27:

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services reported a 15% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore. Revenue rose 11.22% to Rs 73,188 crore from Rs 65,799 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit rose 4% from Rs 13,349 crore, while revenue was up 1.26% from Rs 72,275 crore in Q1FY27.

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The operating margin stood at 24% and the net margin at 19%. Total contract value (TCV) was $9.6 billion, against $9.5 billion in the previous quarter. The company announced a five-year partnership with Porsche AG, along with the acquisition of MHP, Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary. It also signed a deal to move Best Buy’s Global Capability Center in India to TCS and turn it into an AI Capability Center.

Annualised AI revenue came in at $3.1 billion, crossing 10% of revenue. TCS added 4,258 employees on a net basis to take headcount to 5,98,056, with attrition at 13.3%. The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, with October 14 as the record date and payment on October 30.

HCLTech

HCLTech‘s revenue rose 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 35,620 crore, while net profit increased 21.2% to Rs 5,132 crore. Management called it the highest-ever quarterly net income. The company raised the lower end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance, which is now 2.5-4% in constant currency, up from 1-4% earlier. It expects its services business to grow 3-4% and its EBIT margin to stay in the 17.5-18.5% range.

Advanced AI revenue was $219 million, up 78% year-on-year and 28.4% sequentially in constant-currency terms. New deal bookings were $3.3 billion, up 27% year-on-year, taking first-half deal wins to a record high.

Headcount rose by 6,450 to 2,30,339, reversing a reduction of 3,292 in Q1FY27. The company added 6,136 freshers, against 1,056 in the June quarter. Attrition edged up to 12.8% from 12.7%. HCLTech declared a dividend of Rs 12 per share, with October 16 as the record date and October 26 as the payment date.

By geography, the US, its largest market, accounted for 56.1% of revenue and grew 3.5%. Europe made up 26.9% of revenue but declined 0.3%. The IT and Business Services segment, 75.4% of the revenue mix, grew 4.4% in constant currency with an EBIT margin of 18.6%.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra‘s consolidated profit rose 32.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,585.6 crore from Rs 1,194.5 crore, and was up 6.6% from Rs 1,486.3 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15.6% to Rs 16,180 crore, up nearly 3% sequentially.

EBIT margin rose 260 basis points year-on-year and 40 bps quarter-on-quarter to 14.8%. EBIT stood at Rs 2,387 crore, up 40.5% year-on-year. CEO Mohit Joshi pointed to deal wins of over $1 billion in each of the last four quarters and 7.2% year-on-year constant-currency growth. Headcount rose by 1,928 from the previous quarter.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share, with the record date on October 23 and payment by November 13. It also approved a 1:1 bonus issue of 9.8 crore equity shares worth Rs 490.10 crore, with shares to be issued by December 15. The stock ended Thursday’s trade at Rs 1,650, up nearly 5%. Over the past six months it has gained more than 13%.

Wipro

Wipro was the laggard of the group. Consolidated net profit fell 1.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,199.7 crore, and was down 4.67% sequentially. Gross revenue rose 9.1% to Rs 24,752.7 crore, ahead of expectations on a revival in European spending and new AI-led revenue streams.

IT services revenue was $2.61 billion, up 0.3% year-on-year as reported. In constant currency it grew 0.6% year-on-year and was flat sequentially. Europe, which contributes more than a fourth of the business, grew 5.1% in constant currency.

Total deal bookings were $2.6 billion, down 22.9% sequentially in constant-currency terms. Large-deal bookings fell 58.6% to $674 million. Wipro signed large deals with ABB, Crowdstrike and Aramco during the quarter. Headcount fell by 6,716 to 236,328, and voluntary attrition eased to 13.8% from 13.9% in Q1FY27.

Wipro guided to IT services revenue of $2.571-2.625 billion for the December quarter. That implies sequential constant-currency growth of -1.5% to 0.5%, pointing to a subdued environment.

Conclusion

The September-quarter results showed a divided sector. TCS combined steady profit growth with AI revenue crossing the $3 billion mark. HCLTech delivered record profit and a firmer guidance floor, and Tech Mahindra posted a sharp rise in profit with margin expansion and a bonus issue. Wipro’s profit fell, and its outlook stayed muted, despite a revenue beat and wins in AI-led deals.