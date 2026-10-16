Indian banking sector has been in the limelight with the nearing earnings season and managerial reshuffles; private lenders like HDFC Bank and IDBI Bank have topped Google searches.

Yes Bank garnered market attention as its share price dropped following the Supreme Court’s rejection of its AT-1 bond write-off. India’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank, continues to remain in focus as participants anticipate strategic stability for the bank following the appointment of Anup Bagchi. IDBI Bank and Axis Bank also remain in the spotlight.

Here are the top four banks that dominated Google charts this month

HDFC Bank trends over appointment of Anup Bagchi

Veteran Banker Anup Bagchi is set to take over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the country’s largest private lender with effect from October 27. Bagchi, whose appointment was announced at the start of October, is set to become the highest-paid chief executive among leading private sector banks.

As per exchange filings, HDFC Bank has proposed an annual compensation package of Rs 35.9 crore for Bagchi, including ESOPs. His package comprises a fixed pay of Rs 8.97 crore and a variable pay of nearly Rs 26.92 crore. The Reserve Bank of India approved Bagchi’s appointment and package, subject to shareholder approval via a postal ballot that closes on November 6.

Bagchi will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan and currently serves as the MD and CEO of ICICI Life Insurance.

Brokerages like Emkay Global Financial Services, Nomura, Jeffries, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have given a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank, with experts citing leadership stability as one of the key factors helping the lender maintain its strategic position in the domestic market.

Yes Bank reels over AT1 bond write-off

The Supreme Court of India rejected Yes Bank’s Rs 8,125 crore bond write-off, citing it as illegal. The apex body upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision to quash the bonds, ruling that the instrument write-off was against the reconstruction scheme.

“We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment,” the SC said, adding the annual coupon rate on the securities will remain unaffected. This decision is expected to provide some relief for bondholders, who had contested that the debt instruments were mis-sold to them.

Following the SC’s ruling, the share price of Yes Bank plunged nearly 15% on stock exchanges and was treading near its 52-week-low on the stock circuit.

In a disclosure to stock exchanges, Yes Bank said it is examining the Supreme Court’s judgment and is evaluating legal options available to it moving forward. The private lender noted it has access to appropriate capital management levers and has the option to undertake capital actions as considered necessary.

IDBI Bank to be acquired by Canada’s Fairfax in historic deal

On October 14, the Union Cabinet approved a stake sale of 60.72% in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878 crore, marking the largest foreign direct investment transaction in the financial services industry.

Fairfax is acquiring a majority stake in the private lender, which comprises the Government of India’s 30.48% stake valued at Rs 26,543 crore, while Life Insurance Corporation of India is selling 30.24% of its holding worth Rs 26,335 crore.

The winning bid was offered at Rs 81 per share, above the benchmark value of Rs 75.99, as determined by the cabinet based on fair vaulations.

“The CCEA …approved M/s 10955230 Canada Inc (parent entity M/s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd) as the strategic buyer for this transaction for a purchase consideration of Rs 52,877.07 crore for the acquisition of 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, comprising 30.48 per cent equity held by the GoI and 30.24 per cent by the LIC,” an official statement said.

Axis Bank announces change in directorate

Axis Bank announced the appointment of Ananth Narayan G as an independent director, effective October 19. Naryan will serve for a period of four years, up until October 18, 2030.

The bank is set to announce its standalone and consolidated results for the July-September quarter on October 17. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 5%, while over the past six months its share price has fallen by more than 5%. Over the past one year, the share price of Axis Bank has expanded by 6%.