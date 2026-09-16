The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of up to 0.4% on UPI Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000. The Paytm share price has been buzzing on hopes of additional revenue once it is effective.

The new charge will come into effect from October 15. One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, said that the changes “will generate additional revenue from the merchant business for many of the payment transactions that were free earlier.”

Important to note that there will be no charge on customers for UPI payments. Paytm said it will make further disclosures, if required, once the NPCI circular becomes effective and the impact on its business is ascertained.

UPI payments above Rs 2,000 to attract MDR

NPCI, which operates retail payment systems in India, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), announced the change through a circular dated September 15.

Under the new framework, merchants can be charged an MDR of up to 0.4% for UPI P2M transactions exceeding Rs 2,000.

MDR is a fee charged on a digital payment transaction. It is generally paid by the merchant and is not charged directly to the customer.

About One 97 Communications

One 97 Communications (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, operates a digital payments and financial services platform in India. Through the Paytm app, the company offers services including UPI payments, bill payments, and recharges.

It also offers Paytm Gold and travel, while its wider ecosystem also includes merchant-focused services such as Paytm QR, Soundbox and payment gateway solutions. One 97 Communications was incorporated on December 22, 2000, and is listed on both the BSE and NSE under the ticker PAYTM.

Paytm share price

The share price of Paytm opened 5% higher and has been trading firm in intra-day session.

Paytm shares have gained 57.3% in the past three months and 71.88% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, One 97 Communications stock has gained 34.98%.