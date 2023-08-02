scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Godrej Properties to invest Rs 155 crore to repair housing project in Gurugram; offers to buy-back flats

Godrej Properties also announced an offer to buy-back flats or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project.

Written by PTI
Updated:
godrej properties
On operational front, Godrej Properties said in an investor presentation that its sale bookings declined 11 per cent to Rs 2,254 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,520 crore in the year-ago period.

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 155 crore for repair work in its completed housing project ‘Godrej Summit’ at Gurugram, in Haryana after chloride was found in concretes used in the buildings. Godrej Properties also announced an offer to buy-back flats or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project.

In February last year, a partial collapse of a residential tower in Chintels Paradiso project in Gurugram led to the death of two women. Widespread corrosion of steel reinforcement in structure was found in many towers of this society. In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that its arm Godrej Projects Development Ltd (GPDL), which completed the Godrej Summit project in phases in 2017 and 2018, recently appointed an external expert to undertake a detailed independent assessment of a quality issue discovered in the project.

Also Read

“This assessment identified the presence of chloride in the concrete used in the project, which when in contact with water, leads to corrosion of steel reinforcement.”The external experts further advised that with the required repair and maintenance framework, the building is expected to perform as per its intended design life,” the company informed.

Also Read

Accordingly, Godrej Properties said that an estimated amount of Rs 155 crore towards repair, maintenance, customer claims, or any ancillary costs has been provided in the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June and approved by the Board on Wednesday. GPDL said it has the ability to claim against the contractors who constructed the Godrej Summit project.

Also Read

“GPDL has also made an offer to buy back units or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project and will account for the buyback if and when the intending customers execute the relevant documentation with GPDL,” the filing said.

GDPL had developed this project, comprising a total saleable area of 2.1 million square feet, in partnership with the landowner. It had an economic interest of 65 per cent in the project in terms of sharing of saleable area, according to an investor presentation.

Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a major presence in Mumbai-Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 15:48 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS