Real estate developer Godrej Properties posted a 62% year-on-year decline in Q2 FY27, driven by lower sales launches that the company has postponed to the next quarter. Godrej Properties’ net profit for the July-September quarter fell sharply to Rs 154 crore from Rs 405 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting period expanded by 161% YoY to Rs 1,935 crore against Rs 740 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Godrej Properties net profit declines 56% QoQ

On a sequential basis, the Mumbai-based real-estate firm’s bottomline contracted 56% from Rs 350 crore reported in the trailing quarter, while its topline expanded sharply against Rs 506 crore posted in Q1 FY27.

IN Q2 FY27, Godrej Properties’ EBITDA declined 72% YoY to Rs 171 crore as compared to Rs 614 crore reported in Q2 FY27.

“While some of the headline earnings and bookings numbers for the quarter look muted, Q2 was a very strong operating quarter with sustenance sales growth of 83% YoY to Rs 5,054 crore and cash collections growth of 31% YoY to Rs 5,318 crore,” said Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties Q2 sales highlights

For the quarter ended September, Godrej Properties booking value stood at Rs 8,008 crore. The company said the number was achieved through the sale of 3,658 units with a total area of 6.2 million sq. ft.

The company reported that its sales fell 6% YoY and 7% QoQ due to delayed launches, and Q2’s launches aggregate to Rs 5,500 crore. As of H1 FY27, the company has achieved 78% of its full-year guidance, with a booking value of Rs 15,500 crore. GPL added that it expects to surpass its annual guidance of Rs 24,000 crore by H2 FY27.

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Godrej Properties share price

Godrej Properties shares fell around 5% in intraday trade on October 23. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by more than 12%, while over the past six months the share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by over 18%.