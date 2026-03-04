Godrej Properties has bought an 11.36-acre land parcel in Gurugram for around Rs 1,000 crore to build a housing project, and it expects a revenue of more than Rs 4,500 crore from this upcoming development.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has acquired 11.36 acres of land for a residential project in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase. “This project will offer residential development with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 4,500 crore,” it added.

“This new acquisition will further enhance our development portfolio in NCR, with good diversification across micro-markets, enabling us to cater to the region’s robust demand. Our focus remains on building exceptional residential communities that generate lasting value for residents,” Pandey said.

The plot is located in Sector 63A on the Golf Course Extension Road.

Godrej Properties acquires 5 acres in Kolkata

In a separate filing, Godrej Properties said it has won the bid, in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation, for a 5-acre land parcel located off EM Bypass, Kolkata.

Godrej Properties will build a housing project on this site and expects revenue of about Rs 1,650 crore.

Godrej Properties sales and operations

On an operational front, Godrej Properties’ sales bookings rose 25 per cent to Rs 24,008 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal, and it is confident of meeting the target of Rs 32,500 crore for the full 2025-26 fiscal.

Godrej Properties’ Pandey added that with this new project, the company has now added over Rs 40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions in FY 26. ‘This represents delivery of 2X our business development guidance for the full financial year and makes it our best year for business development in terms of future booking value locked in.”, he said.

To expand its business, the Godrej Properties buys land outright and also enters into joint development arrangements with landowners to develop housing projects.