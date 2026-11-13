Godrej Industries posted robust quarterly numbers as the conglomerate’s profit for Q2 FY27 grew more than twofold to Rs 560 crore against Rs 242 crore in the year-ago period. High income from its estate and property development business led the growth.

For the second quarter of FY27, the company’s revenue from operations increased 45% year-on-year to Rs 7,303 crore from Rs 5,032 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the conglomerate’s Q2 FY27 net profit surged 96% against Rs 284 crore in the trailing quarter, while its topline expanded 34% sequentially from Rs 5,448 crore in Q1 FY27.

Godrej Industries H1 FY27 net profit up 43%

For the first half of financial year 2027, Godrej Industries net profit stood at Rs 844 crore, rising 43% YoY compared to Rs 592 crore in H1 FY26. Its total income in H1 FY27 stood at Rs 14, 747 crore, expanding 23% YoY against Rs 12,009 crore reported during the same period last year.

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The company’s estate and property development business posted a revenue growth of 31% YoY to Rs 2,562 crore. Revenue from its finance and investments verticals jumped over twofold to Rs 1,779 crore, while income from its animal nutrition segment grew 14% YoY to Rs 1,386 crore.

Godrej Industries share price

On November 13, the stock of Godrej Industries ended on the NSE at Rs 1,117.15, up 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of more than 10%, while over the past six months, its share price has increased by over 1%.