FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) posted a 14% year-on-year increase in its Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 523 crore, compared to Rs 459 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from sales for its July-September quarter stood at Rs 2,630 crore, advancing 13% YoY from Rs 2,325 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, profit grew 3% from Rs 504 crore reported in the trailing quarter, while the company’s topline rose around 4% from Rs 2,535 crore in Q1 FY27. Despite the headwinds caused by the West Asia conflict and a subdued monsoon in India, Godrej’s consumer goods arm posted healthy Q2 numbers supported by tailwinds in Indonesia.

Godrej Consumer Products announces Rs 5 dividend

GCPL’s board announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY27. The amount will be paid on each share of face value Re 1. The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been set for November 4, and beneficiaries shall be paid on or before November 27.

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GCPL home care segments expands 19%

The company’s home care segment, which comprises products like air freshener, household insecticides, fabric care and so on posted its net sales for the second quarter of FY27 at Rs 1,329 crore, up 19% YoY. The growth came as the company said it gained market share in household insecticides.

“This is encouraging and indicates that the actions we have taken across brands are beginning to deliver. Our electrics portfolio delivered sequentially improving performance, supported by the new “6-minute” campaign, while incense sticks continued to scale strongly,” said Aasif Malbari, Managing Director, and CEO, GCPL .

GCPL’s person care portfolio posted its net sales for the reporting period at Rs 1,303 crore, registering a 8% YoY growth. “Soaps remained stable despite significant price increases and grammage reductions, although with a favorable comparator. Our premium liquid formats continue to do well,” said Malbari.

He added, hair colours products in the personal care segment continue to gain market share. “Perfumes and Deodorants delivered double-digit growth, supported by healthy underlying volume growth in deodorants and continued momentum in perfumes and EDPs.” the company’ CEO added.

GCPL international portfolio registers strong growth

In Indonesia, GCPL’s sales expanded 20%, with an underlying volume growth of 8%. EBITDA grew 12%, despite the rise in LPG prices.The company said it benefited from the El Niño tailwind as it led to increased sales in the mosquito infestation products.

“With our future portfolio of LV, Pocket etc., we have seen continued tremendous success with strong double-digit underlying volume growth,” the company’s CEO said.

Malbari added that GCPL continues to hold its FY27 guidance: high-single-digit underlying volume growth in Standalone, and double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth at the consolidated level. “With revenue running ahead of plan through the first half, we remain on track to deliver, with the confidence to exceed it in select areas,” he said in a press release.

Godrej Consumer Products share price

On October 29, GCPL’s stock ended on the NSE at Rs 837, up nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen more than 3%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined over 24%.