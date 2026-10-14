GMR Airports has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, GMR Aero Realty, to take up real estate and land development work. GMR Aero Realty, or GARL, was incorporated on October 13, 2026. The company said it has subscribed to GARL’s Memorandum of Association.

GMR Aero Realty share capital

GARL starts with an initial subscribed and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 crore. This is divided into 10 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each.

GMR Airports said it will remit the subscription amount within the applicable statutory timelines. The filing did not give a date.

Real estate and land development plans

The new company will carry out real estate and land development work. It will also look at related opportunities that may come up from time to time, the filing said.

GARL has not yet started business operations. The filing did not give details of projects, land parcels or investment plans.

GMR Airports regulatory disclosures

The company said the subscription to GARL’s Memorandum of Association is not a related party transaction. It also said no governmental or regulatory approvals were needed.

The promoter, promoter group and group companies hold no interest in the transaction, apart from any direct or indirect shareholding, according to the filing.

About the company

GMR Airports, formerly GMR Airports Infrastructure, was incorporated on May 10, 1996, and is listed on the NSE and BSE. According to its website, its portfolio includes Delhi International Airport, Hyderabad International Airport, Manohar International Airport in Goa and Bidar Airport in Karnataka. It is developing the Bhogapuram airport in India and the Crete airport in Greece. The company is also building airport cities on commercial land around its airports in Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa, including GMR Delhi Aerocity and GMR Hyderabad Aerocity.

GMR Airports share price today

GMR Airports’ share price has decreased by 0.76% as of early trade on October 14. The company’s share price has decreased by 2.98% in the past month. Furthermore, GMR Airports’ share price has increased by 1.68% in the past year.