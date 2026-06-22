The Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), a coalition of 34 member countries and 14 international organisations, will induct 15 early-career researchers as its first Global Biofuel Champion Fellows on June 30, marking a major push to build a global talent pipeline and accelerate research-driven solutions for the biofuels sector.

The fellows, selected through a multi-stage evaluation process overseen by a five-member jury committee and an eight-member mentors committee, will receive research grants of up to $15,000 each and will serve as GBA Ambassadors for the next two years to promote the adoption of biofuels globally.

The announcement comes as governments worldwide increasingly turn to biofuels to support energy security, reduce emissions and diversify fuel supplies as part of the broader clean energy transition.

The awards will be presented during the inaugural Global Biofuel Champion Fellowship (GBCF) Award Ceremony at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on June 30. The event will also be streamed globally to policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and institutional partners.

According to the Alliance, the fellowship programme has been designed to address critical challenges facing the biofuels sector through intensive research engagement while nurturing a new generation of biofuel leaders.

The selected fellows were chosen with the support of experts and scholars from leading institutions, including the University of Sheffield, Imperial College London and IIT Madras.

A key feature of the event will be the “Voices of the Champions” segment, where selected fellows will present rapid overviews of the practical and implementable solutions they are developing for the biofuels industry.

The event will be attended by diplomatic representatives from multiple countries, reflecting growing international interest in biofuels as a component of future energy systems.

Dr Neeraj Mittal, Interim Director General of the Global Biofuels Alliance and Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will attend as Guest of Honour and deliver the keynote address outlining the Alliance’s progress and priorities for advancing bioenergy innovation.

The programme will also feature a high-level fireside dialogue titled “The Flex-Fuel Horizon: Scaling Blending Mandates through Collaborative Global Research”, bringing together technical and industry experts to discuss research, business models and policy approaches needed as countries move beyond conventional blending targets and towards advanced flex-fuel systems.

The formal proceedings, scheduled to begin at 4 pm IST, will open with a presentation highlighting the Alliance’s evolution, its role in supporting member countries and the contribution of the fellowship programme to the global energy transition.

Following the awards presentation, the event will transition into a networking session involving diplomats, industry representatives, institutional partners and GBA leadership to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange.