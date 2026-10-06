Glenmark Therapeutics, USA, a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has launched Adapalene Gel USP, 0.1%, in new pump packs in the American over-the-counter market. The company announced the launch on Tuesday from its US base in Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

Glenmark Adapalene gel launch in US

The gel will be sold in 15 g and 45 g pump packs. Both sizes are listed on Amazon and Walmart.com. Glenmark said the product can be compared to the active ingredient of Differin Gel, 0.1%.

The company has stated that its product is marketed only for the indications on its approved drug facts label. These may differ from the indications approved for the reference listed drug.

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Adapalene gel pump pack sizes

Differin is a brand owned by Galderma Holding S.A. and distributed by Galderma Laboratories, L.P. Glenmark said the product is not made or distributed by Galderma. Galderma does not make or license Glenmark’s product.

Citing Nielsen syndicated data for the 52 weeks ending September 5, 2026, Glenmark said the Differin Gel, 0.1% (OTC) market recorded annual sales of about $45.8 million. The market figure covers the brand and all available therapeutic equivalents.

Glenmark on US dermatology expansion

“The introduction of Adapalene Gel USP, 0.1% (OTC) in a new pump pack enhances consumer experience by offering a convenient and easy-to-use dispensing option while further strengthening our growing U.S. dermatology portfolio. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality and affordable healthcare solutions that meet evolving consumer needs.” Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said.

About Glenmark

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai. It operates 11 manufacturing facilities across four continents and six research and development centres. Its commercial presence extends to more than 80 countries. The company sells branded, innovative, generic and consumer health products, with a focus on respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

Glenmark share price today

Glenmark’s share price has declined 0.08% as of early trade on October 6. The company’s share price has decreased 7.3% in the past month. However, Glenmark’s share price has increased 15.78% in the past year.