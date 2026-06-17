Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA has launched a generic version of Methylene Blue Injection USP in the American market, targeting a product segment that recorded annual sales of roughly $19 million in the twelve months through April 2026, as per exchange filings.

This generic is used to treat a rare blood disorder that impacts the body’s ability to carry and deliver oxygen efficiently.

The launch

The product, Methylene Blue Injection USP, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial, is a generic equivalent of ProvayBlue Injection, a drug manufactured by France-based Provepharm SAS.

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As per the filing, Glenmark’s version has been deemed bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug by US regulators, clearing the path for its commercial rollout.

What it means for the portfolio

Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head for North America at Glenmark, said the launch was in line with the company’s stated strategy of widening its footprint in the institutional segment of the US market.

“This addition further strengthens our institutional portfolio and reinforces our focus on delivering reliable treatment options across the US market,” Kikuchi said.

Methylene blue injections are used in clinical and hospital settings, making this primarily an institutional play rather than a retail one.

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According to the company, this is part of the company’s efforts to grow its presence in the US generics market.

The parent company

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, which is listed on both the BSE and NSE, has been expanding its generics business in the US even as it continues to invest in branded and innovative therapies in other geographies. The Mumbai-headquartered company operates 11 manufacturing facilities across four continents and has a commercial presence in over 80 countries.

The company’s stock price has been rather flat as of market opening on June 17, 2026. The stock price was down 8.2% in the past month. However, the stock price was up 29.92% in the past year.