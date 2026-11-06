Gland Pharma posted its Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 291 crore, up 58% year-on-year from Rs 184 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its profit declined 8% from Rs 317 crore in Q1 FY27. The growth came from strong revenue generation in its CDMO business and an expanding customer base.

The pharma major’s revenue from operations for the reporting period stood at Rs 1,833 crore, rising 23% YoY compared to Rs 1,487 crore in Q2 FY26. Its topline expanded nearly 2% against Rs 1,800 crore in the trailing quarter.

Gland Pharma EBITDA up 53% YoY

Gland Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ended September stood at Rs 480 crore, advancing 53% YoY from Rs 314 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Commenting on the quarterly results, Srinivas Sadu, Executive Chairman of Gland Pharma, said, “We delivered another quarter of strong growth….. Our CDMO business grew 31% year-on-year, supported by expanding customer engagements, strategic partnerships and a robust opportunity pipeline.”

He added that continued investments across the company’s manufacturing capabilities, innovation and capacity expansion make the company well positioned to capitalise on growing global outsourcing opportunities and will help create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Gland Pharma key highlights

The company’s research and development expenses for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 107.7 crore against Rs 81.7 crore in Q2 FY26. “The R&D expenditure was mainly focused on complex product development and the number of filings,” Gland Pharma said in its exchange filing.

During the quarter, Gland Pharma launched 4 molecules in the USA, including Sugammadex, Erythromycin, Fluorouracil and Atropine sulfate. Gland Pharma filed eleven Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) during the quarter, of which ten were approved. This aggregates to a total of 399 ANDA filings in the US.

Gland Pharma share price

On November 6, Gland Pharma’s stock ended on the NSE at Rs 3,169.30, up nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 5%, while over the past six months, its share price has expanded more than 76%.