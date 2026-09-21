GK Energy has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up a 150 MW/300 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Maharashtra.

The project will be developed with viability gap funding (VGF) support and will provide GK Energy with recurring monthly revenue for 15 years from the start of commercial operations.

BESS project to be commissioned in 18 months

Under the contract, GK Energy will set up the 150 MW/300 MWh battery energy storage system within 18 months from the date of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA).

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The company said the contract involves a one-time project execution component along with recurring monthly revenues over the 15-year period.

GK Energy to earn Rs 42.84 crore annual revenue

The revenue will accrue for 15 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations, providing the company with long-term revenue visibility.

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The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any interest of GK Energy’s promoter, promoter group or group companies in MSEDCL.

The company also said the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

What is a Battery Energy Storage System?

A BESS stores electricity in batteries and releases it when required. Such systems can help manage fluctuations in power supply and demand and support the integration of renewable energy into the electricity grid.

For GK Energy, the Maharashtra project adds to its presence in the growing energy storage segment as India expands its renewable energy capacity and looks to improve grid flexibility.

About GK Energy

GK Energy is a renewable energy company primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of decentralised solar systems, with a focus on solar photovoltaic water pumping systems and other ancillary services. The company is also involved in solar rooftop projects and solar modules. GK Energy describes itself as a pure-play EPC provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Its operations span several agriculture-focused states in India.

About Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), also known as Mahavitaran, is a wholly owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra government and was incorporated in 2005 after the restructuring of the erstwhile Maharashtra State Electricity Board. The company is responsible for distributing and supplying electricity to end consumers across Maharashtra, excluding certain areas of Mumbai. MSEDCL is one of the largest power distribution companies in India and serves more than 3.5 crore consumers through a large distribution network spread across the state.

GK Energy share price

The share price of GK Energy has increased 6% in the intraday trade. The stock has decreased 16.69% in past three months. On year-to-date basis, GK Energy shares fell 17.91%.