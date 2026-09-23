Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to reclaim the position of India’s wealthiest individual, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. The list, now in its fifteenth year, tracks 1,810 Indians with a net worth of at least Rs 1,000 crore.

Adani overtakes Ambani

Adani and his family are worth Rs 9.23 lakh crore, or roughly $96 billion, as per the list. That marks a 13% rise in his fortune over the year. He takes the top spot from Ambani, who held it last year.

Ambani and his family now sit second, with wealth of Rs 8.63 lakh crore. That is a 10% decline from a year ago. The gap between the two families now stands at Rs 59,400 crore.

This is not the first time the two have swapped places at the top. Adani first overtook Ambani in 2022, lost the lead in 2023, regained it in 2024, fell behind again in 2025 and has now reclaimed it. That is five changes in five years, according to Hurun’s data. Adani’s fortune has also been the more volatile of the two, having peaked at Rs 11.62 lakh crore in 2024 before dropping to Rs 8.15 lakh crore and then recovering.

The list now counts 1,810 individuals, up 128 from last year and 803 more than five years ago. Their combined wealth stands at Rs 187.5 lakh crore, or about $1.96 trillion, a rise of 12.8% over the year. That is close to half of India’s GDP, the report noted.

India now has 391 dollar billionaires, a fresh record and an addition of 27 over last year. The list spans 106 Indian cities.

“The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market. Cumulative wealth rose 12.8% to Rs 187.5 lakh crore, even as the Nifty 50 fell 3.9% and the Sensex declined 5.8%,” Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said

Mittal enters top three

LN Mittal and family of ArcelorMittal climbed eight places to enter the top three this year, in third position. Their wealth rose 93% to Rs 3.39 lakh crore, the largest absolute gain on the list at Rs 1.64 lakh crore. The report attributed the jump to Europe’s steel trade protection measures and firmer regional steel prices.

Cyrus Poonawalla and family of Serum Institute of India held steady at fourth, with wealth up 23% to Rs 3.03 lakh crore. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family eased two places to fifth, at Rs 2.79 lakh crore, retaining her position as India’s wealthiest woman.

Anil Agarwal and family of Vedanta Resources entered the top ten in ninth place, with wealth up 87% to Rs 2.08 lakh crore. According to the report, the group’s split into separate metals, power and energy companies had helped re-rate the portfolio.

Samir Mehta and family of Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted the sharpest climb into the top ten, moving up 25 places to tenth after a 52% rise in wealth to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, following the completion of the JB Chemicals merger.

AI wealth surges in India

For the first time, artificial intelligence features as a distinct sector on the list. It has 19 entrants with combined wealth of Rs 3.07 lakh crore, of whom 15 are new entrants. Aerospace and defence added a further 23 entrants worth Rs 85,200 crore.

Nagendra Nagaraja of QpiAI in Bengaluru became India’s first quantum computing entrant on the list, debuting with wealth of Rs 1,700 crore.

Junaid said the average wealth of a new AI entrant was around Rs 12,100 crore, nearly five times that of a new entrant in Industrial Products. “Indian entrepreneurs are building across data centres, chips, models and applications,” he said. “India’s AI wealth is emerging across the technology stack.”

Self-made billionaires rise

A record 1,266 entrepreneurs, or 70% of the list, are self-made, up from 1,109 last year and 55% five years ago. The youngest entrant this year is 23-year-old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto. His co-founder, 24-year-old Aadit Palicha, is the second youngest.

Mumbai remained the city with the most listers, at 465, followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129. Mumbai alone is home to 93 dollar billionaires. 131 women feature on the list this year, up from 100 last year, including 33 dollar billionaires. Roshni Nadar Malhotra remains India’s richest woman.

Industrial wealth outpaces consumer sectors

The list also points to a widening gap between consumer-facing businesses and the investment cycle. Wealth in Consumer Durables fell 21% this year. Food and Beverages dropped 9%, Consumer Goods 8% and Retail 5%.

Against that, wealth in Aerospace and Defence rose 69% on a like-for-like basis. Industrial Products and Green Energy each grew 31%, followed by Metals and Mining at 30%.