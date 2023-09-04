Gati announces partnership with Tech Mahindra to build GEMS 2.0 to build future ready software application

Gati Limited, an Allcargo Group company, has partnered with Tech Mahindra to develop Gati Enterprise Management System (GEMS) 2.0. “Gati’s core operational software system, GEMS 2.0, aims to offer an enhanced customer experience and a modern tech-driven interface while increasing efficiency and lowering costs,” the company said.

The software application leverages Tech Mahindra’s expertise and focuses on cloud-native applications, reiterating the organisation’s commitment and investment towards next-generation digital transformation and Cloud initiatives. The partnership is focused on replacing Gati’s application with a digital, scalable, and more agile cloud-based application.

“The strategic deployment of new-age, data-driven technologies is at the core of revolutionising operational efficiency and customer engagement in the logistics and supply chain industry. Our partnership with Gati in designing and developing GEMS 2.0 will help the organisation boost productivity, unlock new business opportunities, scale performance and lead the tech-led transformation narrative in the express logistics segment,” said Vivek Agarwal, President – APJI (Enterprise), Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra.

Over the next 18-24 months, Tech Mahindra will enable Gati to custom develop GEMS 2.0 from scratch, covering the entire first-mile, mid-mile, and last-mile operations. The software will be developed in modules like Pickup, Delivery, En-route, Customer Contracts, Invoicing, etc.

“This partnership is a major step forward in delivering operational excellence and a superior customer experience and a part of Allcargo Group’s continued focus on empowering Gati to reach greater heights,” said Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. (GESCPL).

The architecture of GEMS 2.0 will be microservices-based and event-driven through rule engines, with an infrastructure designed and developed on cloud, with a mobile and security-first architecture approach aimed at delivering consistent performance across the company’s geography of operations. GEMS 2.0 will leverage data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

“The core vision of developing GEMS, an advanced real-time Enterprise Resource Planning platform, was to put customers first, optimize processes and to achieve better workflow management. Developing GEMS was a part of Gati’s evolution from a prominent express distribution player to an end-to-end logistics company,” said GS Ravi, EVP & Group CIO, Gati Limited.