Defence PSU, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 172.84 crore in Q1FY27, up 43.82% from Rs 120.18 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Garden Reach’s Q1FY27 revenue stood at Rs 1,814.62 crore, up 38.53% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,309.87 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, profit declined 42.99% from Rs 303.20 crore reported in the previous quarter. Revenue also declined 14.37% QoQ from Rs 2,119.21 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The company’s total expenses rose 38.41% to Rs 1,682.66 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 1,215.70 crore reported in Q1FY26.

The company reported a loss of Rs 39.59 lakh during the quarter due to changes in inventories of work-in-progress and scrap, compared with a gain of Rs 733.69 lakh in the previous quarter (Q4FY26).

About Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, with a legacy dating back to 1884. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company designs, builds and repairs warships and commercial vessels, with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard as its key customers.

GRSE was the first shipyard in independent India to build an indigenous warship, INS Ajay, in 1961, and has since delivered more than 800 platforms, including over 100 warships. Besides shipbuilding, the company also operates engineering, engine and ship repair businesses, while expanding its presence in export markets under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

The share price of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers declined 14.45% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 7.68%.