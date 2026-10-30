GAIL posted a more than two-fold year-on-year increase in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 4,724 crore as compared to Rs 1,989 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its profit inched up 1% sequentially from Rs 4,671 crore in Q1 FY27.

The PSU’s revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 47,301 crore, advancing 32.6% YoY from Rs 35,657 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the power transmission company’s topline expanded 14% against Rs 41,350 crore in Q1 FY27.

GAIL power transmission revenue rises 2% YoY

GAIL’s revenue from its transmission services segment was reported at Rs 3,545 crore, registering a 2% YoY growth from Rs 2,967 crore in the same quarter last year. Its income from the natural gas marketing vertical stood at Rs 53,841 crore, while revenue from the petrochemicals segment stood at Rs 2,519 crore.

IN Q2 FY27, the LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbons posted revenue of Rs 1,834 crore, and revenue from the city gas segment was pegged at Rs 2,534 crore.

GAIL share price

On October 30, GAIL’s stock ended the trade at Rs 167.91, up 1.6% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen over 1%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of 2%.

About the company

Previously known as Gas Authority of India, GAIL is a public sector energy corporation, primarily engaged in the business of natural gas transmission, distribution, and production. It is a Maharatna PSU, which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.