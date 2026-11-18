Cement makers’ operating profitability is expected to decline to Rs 875-900 per tonne in FY27 from around Rs 980 per tonne in FY26, as higher fuel costs outweigh gains from price increases, Crisil Ratings said in a report on Wednesday. The pressure was felt in the September quarter earnings, with input cost inflation and inadequate price hikes weighing on margins despite healthy volume growth, analysts added. However, recent price increases and expectations of fuel cost moderation could offer some relief for the second half.

The West Asia conflict has driven petcoke and international coal prices up around 35% year-on-year on average in the first half of FY27. Consequently, power and fuel costs, which account for over a quarter of the industry’s total costs, have increased by Rs 100-125 per tonne, or around 10%, over FY26, Crisil said.

The impact was reflected in the September quarter performance. “Aggregate Q2FY27 reported Ebitda for our cement coverage (more than 75% of industry capacity) declined around 1% year-on-year/25% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,900 crore. Blended Ebitda/tonne fell around 10% year-on-year/19% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 857/tonne, a sequential drop of around Rs 200/tonne quarter-on-quarter, driven primarily by higher input costs amid the US-Iran conflict,” JM Financial analysts said.

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There are, however, signs of a pricing recovery. Analysts estimate pan-India cement prices to have increased 4-4.5% sequentially so far.

“Cement channel checks indicate that the Rs 10-15/bag price hikes implemented across markets in early October 2026 have largely sustained. Further price increases to pass on elevated input costs are expected after the festive season, subject to demand recovery and improvement in labour availability,” analysts from Motilal Oswal said.

Companies expect the improved pricing to support Q3 earnings. UltraTech Cement indicated during its fiscal second quarter earnings call that the full benefit of October price increases will reflect in the December quarter.

Ambuja Cements, meanwhile, is relying on cost optimisation, including a higher renewable power share, improved fuel mix and logistics efficiencies. It is targeting costs of Rs 4,250 per tonne in FY27 against Rs 4,410 in Q2.

Fuel costs could also moderate as crude prices correct, although the benefit is expected to come with a lag. Crisil said profitability is expected to recover above the decadal average of around Rs 970 per tonne in FY28.

The recovery, however, comes alongside an expansion-led debt cycle. Cement makers are expected to spend around Rs 75,000 crore on capital expenditure over FY27 and FY28.

“Consequently, net debt to Ebitda is expected to rise to nearly 1.5 times, its highest in five fiscals, albeit still at controlled levels. Leverage should ease to around 1.2-1.3 times in fiscal 2028 supported by recovery in profitability and cashflows from newly commissioned capacities,” Parth Shah, associate director, Crisil Ratings added.