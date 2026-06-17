India could need 817 gigawatts of solar power capacity by 2035, more than five times what it has today, driven in large part by two sources of demand that were barely on the radar when the country first set its renewable energy targets: artificial intelligence data centres and green hydrogen production.

According to a Nuvama Institutional Equities’ report, the market has significantly underestimated where solar demand is headed. The demand from data centres and green hydrogen plants alone, they estimate, could add 251 gigawatts of solar capacity over the next decade, which, to give you more context, is more than India’s entire installed solar base today.

The brokerage further noted that solar power demand is growing at 22% annually through FY35, with solar’s share of total electricity generation rising from 9% now to 33% by the end of the decade. Despite that growth outlook, solar photovoltaic cell (PV) companies currently trade at just 14 times FY28 estimated earnings.

What is driving the new solar demand?

The case for India’s solar expansion has always rested on falling costs, government targets and a growing economy.

The first is data centres, India currently operates roughly 1.5 gigawatts of data centre capacity. The analysts expect this to rise to 11.5 gigawatts by 2035, led primarily by Reliance Industries, which has committed approximately Rs 1 lakh crore to build AI-ready data centre infrastructure over the next seven years. Google, OpenAI, TCS and Adani Connex are also among the players with announced plans.

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Data centres consume enormous amounts of power. According to the report, one gigawatt of IT load consumes roughly 8.5 billion units of electricity every year. At 11.5 gigawatts of total capacity, and assuming solar meets 90% of that requirement, the analysts calculate this would need an additional 45 gigawatts of dedicated solar capacity, translating into 63 gigawatts of solar module demand. In the bull case, where data centre capacity reaches 25 gigawatts, the module demand number climbs to 137 gigawatts.

The second driver is green hydrogen. Under India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, the government is targeting at least 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production, backed by a budget outlay of approximately Rs 19,700 crore.

Nuvama’s base case assumes 8 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen capacity by FY35, which would require an additional 205 gigawatts of solar power capacity and generate 288 gigawatts of solar module demand. The bullish scenario pushes those numbers to 308 gigawatts of solar capacity and 432 gigawatts of module demand.

Why India has an edge in solar

A key part of the report’s argument is that India is not just a large domestic market for solar; it is among the cheapest places in the world to build it.

According to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency cited in the report, India’s total installed cost for utility-scale solar in 2024 stood at $525 per kilowatt, which is the lowest globally, and 11% below China. India’s engineering, procurement and construction cost for solar sits at just $55 per kilowatt, compared with $112 per kilowatt in China.

Solar tariffs in India have fallen to around Rs 2.5 per kilowatt-hour and have been consistently lower than coal-based power tariffs for several years. This cost advantage, the analysts argue, also positions India well for exports, particularly green ammonia, a derivative of green hydrogen that Europe and Japan are expected to import in large volumes.

Recent competitive bids for green ammonia supply to domestic fertiliser plants came in between $594 and $774 per tonne, close to prevailing grey ammonia prices.

Too much solar supply now, not enough for later

India’s solar module manufacturing capacity has expanded rapidly. Nuvama estimates it will reach 246 gigawatts by FY30, driven by companies including Reliance, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar and Emmvee, many of whom are building backwards into cells and wafers as well.

In the near term, this creates an oversupply situation. Module supply is expected to exceed demand through FY33. But the analysts argue the picture flips from FY34 onwards, as data centre and green hydrogen demand begins to come through at scale, turning today’s glut into a structural shortfall.

Solar cells tell a different story: India has limited domestic cell manufacturing, just 36 gigawatts as of FY26, and almost no wafer production. Cell supply is expected to remain below domestic demand until FY29, creating a near-term bottleneck that supports margins for manufacturers who have invested in both module and cell capacity.

The report also flagged a growing funding problem for smaller players. Recent IPO data tells the story clearly: Premier Energies was subscribed 75 times when it listed, Vikram Solar 56 times.

More recent offerings from Saatvik Green Energy and Emmvee were subscribed just 6.9 times and 0.97 times, respectively. The report noted that this is because the capital markets are turning selective, and they are expecting to benefit more from better-funded companies because of the newer entrants.

India’s battery storage opportunity

India’s current installed storage capacity is roughly 500 megawatt-hours. The National Electricity Plan projects this rising to 236 gigawatt-hours by 2032 and 1,840 gigawatt-hours by 2047.

The immediate catalyst is a government mandate requiring all new solar tenders to include a minimum of two hours of co-located energy storage equivalent to 10% of installed solar capacity. A viability gap funding scheme worth roughly $600 million has been set aside for 30 gigawatt-hours of storage projects.

According to the report, the challenge here is that China controls more than 75% of global battery manufacturing across the value chain. For India, that is both a supply-chain risk and an opportunity to build domestic capability, the report said.

The valuation gap

According to the brokerage firm, solar PV companies are not expensive by the standards of comparable sectors or comparable moments in history.

The solar PV chain currently trades at 14 times FY28 estimated earnings. Power industries trade at 44 times. Transmission and distribution companies trade at 31 times. Power equipment manufacturers average 83 times. And in 1999, when Indian software companies were at a similar stage of their growth cycle, they traded at 92 times forward earnings.

The brokerage firm draws a line between India’s solar industry of today and the software sector of the late 1990s. Now, all that is left is for us to wait and watch if this holds.