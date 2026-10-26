Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, has objected to the company filing N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman with the ministry of corporate affairs earlier this month.

In a letter on Monday to Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, company secretary, Tata questioned why the holding company filed the reappointment documents before the minutes of the September 17 board meeting had been finalised, people with knowledge of the matter told FE.

ALSO READ SP Group seeks fair value for Tata Sons stake

He also argued that the reappointment was not on the agenda for the meeting and was taken up out of turn. According to him, the item was listed only as a debrief from the nomination and remuneration committee, and the resolution was passed under that item.

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons did not respond to queries by press time.

Tata reiterated that the reappointment required an affirmative vote from the Trust nominee directors, which the resolution did not get. At the meeting, four directors — Venu Srinivasan (also a Trust nominee), Anita George, Harish Manwani and Saurabh Agrawal — voted in favour of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while Tata voted against. Tata Sons’ Articles of Association require an affirmative vote from the nominee directors for such a resolution to pass.

At the time, the Tata Sons board relied on a legal opinion from senior advocate Sudipto Sarkar, which held that if the nominee directors’ votes are split, the casting vote of the presiding chairman — in this case, Manwani — decides the matter.

Tata Trusts has since challenged this opinion, while Tata Sons has defended it, citing the views of former Supreme Court judges UU Lalit and BN Srikrishna.

ALSO READ Parsi bodies urge PM to protect Tata Trusts-led ownership model

Tata had earlier written to the Tata Sons board seeking the minutes of the meeting and audio and video recordings of the proceedings. He has now renewed that request, the people cited above said, and has also sought proof that the recordings are original and that their metadata is intact.

The Tata Trusts chairman has also raised media reports on business dealings between the families of Chandrasekaran and Srinivasan. According to these reports, Chandrasekaran’s family runs a warehousing business in which TVS Motor Company, where Srinivasan is chairman emeritus, is a key client.

Tata Sons has maintained that the requisite disclosures were made regarding this relationship. In his latest letter, Tata has asked for proof of those disclosures.