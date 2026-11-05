Hospital chain operator Fortis Healthcare’s Q2 FY27 net profit fell 3% year-on-year to Rs 312 crore from Rs 322 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company’s revenue from operations for the same period jumped 17% YoY to Rs 2,735 crore against Rs 2,331 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, the healthcare provider’s net profit rose 21% from Rs 266 crore in Q1 FY27, while its topline grew 8% compared to Rs 2,545 crore in the trailing quarter. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the quarter ended September stood at Rs 630 crore, up 8% YoY from Rs 579 crore in the preceding quarter.

However, its margins declined 180 basis points to 23% in Q2 FY27 from 24.8% in the same period last year.

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Fortis Healthcare: Hospital business rises 18%

The company’s revenue from its hospital business expanded 18.6% YoY to Rs 2,340 crore against Rs 1,974 crore. Its profit after tax from this segment stood at Rs 281 crore, up 6.6% YoY.

The hospital business segment’s average revenue per patient for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 2.10, up 6.8% from Rs 1.96 lakh in the same quarter last year. The cccupancy for the quarter stood at 72% versus 71% in Q2FY26

Fortis Healthcare’s diagnostics business reported gross revenues of Rs 448 crore versus Rs 400 crore in Q2FY26 growing by 12.2%.

Fortis Healthcare network expansion

Commenting on the results for the quarter, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, “We have witnessed another quarter of sustained growth, maintaining our growth trajectory in Q2 FY27 across our hospital and diagnostics businesses. We remain committed to strengthening our clinical capabilities and expanding our presence in key markets.”

He added, that Fortis Healthcare advanced its network expansion strategy through the acquisition of 110 bedded Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru taking the total number of operational beds in the region to approx. 1,000 beds. The company also entered a long-term healthcare services agreement for a 400+ bedded super-specialty hospital in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi.

“Both these growth initiatives will further strengthen our presence in the Bengaluru and Delhi NCR clusters respectively and support our long-term growth ambitions,” said Raghuvanshi.

As of September 30, 2026 Fortis Helthacare operates 37 facilities across the country.