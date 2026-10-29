Fortis Healthcare has acquired Suguna Hospital in north-west Bengaluru in an all-cash deal valued at about Rs 277 crore. The company said that the transaction was completed the same day. It was carried out through International Hospital, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Fortis Healthcare acquisition details

The transaction has two parts. International Hospital signed a business transfer agreement with Suguna Ramaiah Hospitals Private to acquire its entire business and operations. It also signed a sale deed to buy the hospital’s land and building from Dr Ramaiah Ravindra, one of Suguna’s promoters.

The filing described the business purchase as a slump sale. No shares are being acquired, so there is no change in shareholding or control to report. The hospital stands on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, on about one acre of land.

Suguna Ramaiah Hospitals is held by Dr Ravindra with 80.91%, his mother Suguna Ramaiah with 14.55% and his wife Sujatha Ravindra with 4.54%. Fortis said the deal is not a related party transaction. It also said no government or regulatory approvals were required.

Suguna Hospital beds and revenue

Suguna Hospital was commissioned in 2006. It is a multispeciality, tertiary-care facility with 110 operational beds. According to the filing, it has room to add about 40 more beds.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 49.80 crore in the year ended March 31, 2026. It was Rs 49.05 crore in FY24 and Rs 49.90 crore in FY25. At Rs 277 crore, the deal value is roughly 5.6 times the latest annual revenue, though the price covers the land and building as well as the operating business.

Fortis expands Bengaluru hospital network

Fortis said the purchase fits its cluster-focused strategy of growing through acquisitions. The company bought People Tree Hospital in Yeshwanthpur in January this year. With Suguna, it said it now has about 500 potential beds in the north-west Bengaluru corridor, spread across its existing Rajajinagar facility, People Tree and Suguna.

Across the city, the company has about 1,000 operational beds, including facilities it runs under operations and maintenance contracts. The press release described the catchment around Suguna as affluent and densely populated, with strong connectivity.

Fortis Managing Director and CEO Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said the corridor is underserved. “This acquisition expands our presence in the city and specifically in the North West Bengaluru corridor, which we believe is an underserved catchment,” he said. He added that the company sees room to use its existing network, scale and synergies to improve operations.

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The company also plans investments in upgrading medical infrastructure, expanding clinical programmes and adding beds at Suguna. It said these steps would let it use its brand presence to improve the hospital’s performance.

About Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare is an integrated healthcare delivery provider in India. Its business spans hospitals, diagnostics and day care speciality facilities. The company runs 37 healthcare facilities, including joint ventures and operations and maintenance facilities, across 12 states. Its network has more than 6,300 operational beds and about 400 diagnostics labs.

Fortis Healthcare share price today

Fortis Healthcare’s share price decreased by 0.12% as of early trade on October 29. The company’s share price further declined by 7.56% in the past month. Furthermore, Fortis Healthcare’s share price decreased by 28.26% in the past year.