Traditional trade distributors, considered the backbone of the FMCG market in India, have flagged low margin structures, which they say have become unsustainable amid rising operating costs.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, which represents over 4.5 lakh distributors across 25 states and services more than 1.3 crore retail outlets, has called on FMCG companies to urgently review distributor margins.

In a communication sent to major FMCG manufacturers on Monday, the federation said that distributors are struggling to cope with mounting expenses, including fuel costs, transportation charges, warehousing rentals, manpower expenses, compliance requirements, technology investments and working capital interest costs.

The federation has set a July 30, 2026 deadline for FMCG companies to initiate corrective measures, warning that distributors may be compelled to consider collective protest action across the country in August if concerns remain unaddressed.

“India’s FMCG distribution sector is facing a serious viability crisis. When distributors are expected to operate on margins as low as 3.5% while fuel costs, salaries, warehouse rentals, compliance expenses and interest costs continue to rise, the business becomes increasingly unsustainable,” said Dhairyashil Patil, national president of the AICPDF.

The body highlighted the situation of Hindustan Unilever. According to the federation, distributors in several HUL territories operate on margins of around 3.5%, a level that has become increasingly difficult to sustain under current economic conditions.

The federation claimed that nearly 30% of HUL distribution territories are witnessing distributor exits or cases where channel partners are considering surrendering operations. It further alleged that several distributors associated with leading FMCG companies for three to four decades have exited the business in recent months, reflecting deeper structural concerns within the distribution ecosystem.