Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday invited the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) to consider setting up an office in India, citing the country’s growing contribution to global steel demand and its expanding industrial base.

She also called for greater focus on decarbonisation, speciality steel and resilient supply chains.

“As Worldsteel enters its 60th year, I would invite the association to consider establishing an office in India,” Sitharaman said at the Worldsteel General Assembly 2026 here, adding that a stronger presence would bring the global industry body closer to one of the world’s key sources of steel demand and industrial expansion.

India’s steel sector has continued to expand despite a contraction in global output. Crude steel production rose 10% to 165 million tonne (MT) in 2025 and grew a further 6% in January-August 2026, even as global production declined.

Sitharaman said India’s development trajectory offered opportunities for the global steel industry, with finished steel consumption reaching 164 million tonne in 2025-26. However, per capita steel consumption remains at around 109 kg, against the global average of 209 kg, indicating significant scope for further growth.

The government’s infrastructure push will remain a key driver of steel demand. Capital expenditure in the Union Budget is pegged at Rs 12.2 lakh crore for 2026-27, while effective capital expenditure, including grants to states for creating capital assets, stands at Rs 17.15 lakh crore.

“Specialty steel is, in that sense, a return to an old Indian competence,” she said, referring to India’s historical wootz (ultra-high-carbon crucible) steel tradition. The government has introduced a production-linked incentive scheme for speciality steel with an approved outlay of Rs 6,300 crore to encourage domestic manufacturing and technology upgrades.

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Sitharaman also called for open, rules-based trade, warning that unilateral tariffs could redirect surplus steel between markets rather than address excess capacity. She stressed the need for multilateral disciplines on subsidies that sustain uneconomic production.

India’s next phase of growth, she said, would require greater domestic production of specialised grades, stronger raw-material security and lower emissions. She highlighted scrap-based steelmaking, renewable power, green hydrogen and emerging technologies such as small modular nuclear reactors as potential contributors to the industry’s transition.