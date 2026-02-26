State owned NHPC’s next productivity leap is coming not from adding turbines, but from making existing ones smarter. In its latest Sustainability Report, the state-run hydropower major flags AI/ML-driven performance analytics and early-warning systems as core tools to improve reliability, reduce outage risk and strengthen climate resilience across its Himalayan fleet.

A key strand of this transition is AI-backed risk forecasting in the mountains. NHPC’s collaboration with NRSC (ISRO) spans 26 hydropower stations/projects and includes satellite-based monitoring and risk ranking of glacial lakes, with several potential glacial lakes identified across eight catchments. The report notes that work is underway on an Early Warning System (EWS) methodology, supported by lake-level data and modelling.

The company has also showcased an AI-driven Early Warning System as part of its wider adoption of artificial intelligence, describing it as a tool that strengthens dam safety, improves operational efficiency and enhances disaster preparedness using “real-time data analytics and predictive insights.”

From monitoring to prediction

The shift is visible in how NHPC is wiring up its plants for continuous diagnostics. A Power Line assessment of sector-wide digital control upgrades notes NHPC’s tenders for SCADA upgradation at major hydropower stations, including packages that enable data acquisition from plant-level SCADA systems to the corporate office—signalling a move towards centralised visibility and fleet-level supervision.

The same report points to a broader pivot towards asset condition monitoring, citing procurement of online vibration monitoring and analysis systems at stations such as Salal, as utilities move to continuous health diagnostics for rotating equipment.

Separately, a telecom-sector write-up on utility digitalisation notes NHPC’s increasing use of IoT sensors across equipment for remote monitoring and control, and says the utility has implemented early warning systems for flood forecasting using IoT device-based sensors.

Why this matters now

The story here is not “AI for AI’s sake”, but a response to two hard constraints: hydropower’s exposure to extreme weather and the high cost of unplanned outages. NHPC’s published material frames AI/ML as a pathway to detect underperformance, predict failures and improve yields in renewables, while EWS and glacial-lake monitoring are positioned as resilience tools for Himalayan infrastructure.

“The Ministry is committed to promote AI/ML based solutions for building a future-ready, efficient and resilient power sector. Such solutions can enable smarter operations and improved decision-making across the power value chain. Some of the AI based initiatives in the power sector were on display at the recent AI India Summit too. These technologies can help strengthen infrastructure reliability, improve efficiency, and support sustainable growth in the power sector,” said Dr Nimish Rustagi, Chief Media and Communications Officer of Ministry of Power.

In a sector where a forced outage can wipe out peak-hour generation and safety incidents carry reputational risk, NHPC’s pivot suggests an operational doctrine change: measure everything, predict what breaks, and warn earlier—especially upstream.