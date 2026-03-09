Walmart-owned Flipkart has completed the redomiciliation of its holding structure to India from Singapore, with the company reportedly targeting a stock market listing in FY27.

“Flipkart has received Government of India approval for its internal restructuring, pursuant to which Flipkart Internet Private Limited is now the holding entity of the Flipkart group. This completes the redomiciliation of the Flipkart group to India, a significant milestone that reflects our deep and long-term commitment to India,” a company spokesperson said.

The move comes more than a decade after Flipkart shifted its headquarters overseas.

The company first announced plans to move its headquarters back to India in April 2025. By September, it received in-principle approval from a Singapore court, with hearings also held before India’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

Gross Merchandise value

Flipkart’s gross merchandise value reportedly stood at around $30 billion in 2025, up from roughly $23 billion in 2021. The platform has over 500 million customers and 1.6 million sellers, while its logistics arm Ekart delivers to more than 22,000 pin codes.

The redomiciliation mirrors a broader trend of Indian startups reversing their overseas holding structures ahead of domestic listings. Fintech firm Groww listed in India last year, while quick commerce player Zepto reportedly filed confidentially for an IPO in December.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2007, Flipkart was among several Indian startups that set up offshore holding entities to attract foreign capital and navigate the regulatory environment of the time. Walmart acquired a majority stake in the company for $16 billion in 2018.

India has been actively encouraging technology companies to list domestically, with several firms citing regulatory clarity and simpler tax structures as reasons for the shift home.