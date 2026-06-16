A university degree alone is no longer enough to secure a successful career in finance as rapid advances in artificial intelligence, fintech, digital banking and global financial systems reshape the skills employers expect from graduates.

Industry experts and educators say the financial services sector is undergoing a structural shift, prompting companies to seek candidates who can combine academic knowledge with practical expertise, professional certifications and technological proficiency.

Recruiters are increasingly prioritising graduates who can analyse data, understand financial markets, work with industry-specific tools and adapt to rapidly evolving business environments.

As a result, professional qualifications such as Chartered Accountancy (CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Financial Risk Management (FRM) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) have become important differentiators in the job market.

The trend reflects a growing gap between traditional classroom learning and the demands of modern workplaces. While academic programmes continue to provide the theoretical foundation, employers are placing greater emphasis on practical skills, industry exposure and professional readiness.

Education providers are responding by redesigning finance curricula to incorporate industry-recognised certifications, experiential learning and emerging technologies. Universities are increasingly integrating modules on artificial intelligence, financial analytics, risk management and digital finance into degree programmes to improve graduate employability.

According to educators, the objective is to reduce the time graduates spend acquiring additional qualifications after completing their degrees and help them transition more smoothly into professional roles.

“Professional certifications have become an important component of modern finance education because they enhance industry relevance and career readiness,” said Siddharth Shahani, Co-Founder and Executive President of ATLAS SkillTech University.

Institutions such as ATLAS SkillTech University’s ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship have begun embedding globally recognised certifications and technology-focused learning into finance programmes as part of this shift.

The change comes as India strengthens its position in global financial markets and expands its role in international capital flows, investment management and financial services. Experts believe this will further raise expectations from finance professionals entering the workforce.

As the industry evolves, the focus of higher education is increasingly moving beyond graduation numbers to measurable employability outcomes. The challenge for universities, analysts say, will be to ensure students leave campus equipped not only with academic credentials but also with the practical skills and professional competencies needed to succeed in a rapidly changing financial landscape.