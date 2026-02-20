Federal Bank has received income tax refund orders aggregating Rs 686.31 crore, including interest, following directions from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Income Tax Department issues orders

In a regulatory filing, the bank said it received orders from the Income Tax Department, Corporate Circle 2(1), Kochi, on 18 February 2026 at 5:34 pm.

The orders were issued under Section 254 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, giving effect to the ITAT’s order dated 13 August 2024. The department passed consequential orders on 23 January 2026 and 28 January 2026, the filing said.

Refund pertains to three assessment years

According to the filing, the aggregate amount refundable to the bank for assessment years 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 is Rs 686,31,48,368, including interest under Section 244A of the Income Tax Act.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with the relevant SEBI master circular, the bank said.

The bank did not provide further details on the nature of the dispute or the accounting treatment of the refund in the filing.