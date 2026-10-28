Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company, is weaving sustainability into its business strategy through four pillars: Climate, Nature, Plastics and Livelihoods. Its FY2025-26 disclosures show progress in manufacturing efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation and community development, while underscoring the need to tackle environmental impacts beyond its own factories.

Against its 2008 baseline, HUL has cut operational greenhouse gas emissions per tonne of production by 99% and energy consumption intensity by 49%. It has eliminated coal from its operations, sources all its electricity from renewables, and says renewables meet 97% of energy needs, electrical and thermal, across its manufacturing sites.

These steps improve resource efficiency and reduce dependence on conventional energy. But operational decarbonisation is only part of the transition. Meeting HUL’s 2039 net-zero ambition will require cutting Scope 3 emissions from agricultural ingredients, suppliers, packaging, logistics and other value-chain activities.

Water stewardship is central to HUL’s agenda. Factory water-use intensity has fallen 58% against the 2008 baseline, and through the Hindustan Unilever Foundation (HUF) and its partners, the company has created cumulative water-conservation potential exceeding 4.5 trillion litres.

These efforts support watershed management, better irrigation and community water security. Conservation potential, however, does not automatically mean actual savings or reliable local supply, so measuring real outcomes in water-stressed regions will be critical.

HUL reports that 64.5% of its 12 key agricultural crops are sustainably sourced. Scaling up sustainable sourcing and regenerative agriculture could make its supply chain more resilient to climate change and farm volatility.

For an FMCG company, plastic sustainability demands more than recyclable packaging. True circularity depends on collection, segregation, recycling infrastructure and viable markets for recovered material. Through packaging redesign, recycled-material initiatives and Project Circular Bharat, HUL is working to strengthen waste-management systems. It also reports collecting and responsibly managing more plastic waste than it puts on the market under its extended producer responsibility commitments.

HUL’s social initiatives link sustainability with economic inclusion. Project Shakti supports more than 200,000 rural women through micro-entrepreneurship and village distribution networks. Project Prabhat backs community development, while Suvidha centres offer affordable sanitation and hygiene services in underserved urban areas, extending its impact beyond its own operations.

The next phase will depend on turning existing initiatives into scalable, long-term solutions. Deeper collaboration with suppliers, farmers, recyclers and communities will be vital to accelerate low-carbon sourcing and strengthen waste-management infrastructure. Investment in innovation, sustainable packaging and regenerative agriculture can embed environmental thinking into everyday decisions. Transparent tracking of measurable outcomes will matter equally. HUL’s ability to pair commercial growth with environmental stewardship and inclusive development will define its strategy’s long-term impact.