Founded in 2012, Nykaa helped reshape India’s beauty retail market, using a digital-first platform to bring international brands, emerging labels and beauty discovery to consumers. Fourteen years on, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, has grown well beyond an online beauty store into an omnichannel consumer business spanning beauty, fashion, owned brands and business-to-business distribution.

The scale of that transformation was clear in FY26, when revenue from operations crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time. Revenue grew 26% year-on-year to Rs 10,022 crore, and consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 28% to Rs 19,963 crore. Profitability improved even more sharply: net profit jumped 183% to Rs 204 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 59% to Rs 752 crore.

Beauty remains the principal growth engine, with GMV of Rs 14,954 crore in FY26, up 27%. Alongside its online platform, Nykaa has built a physical retail network of 313 stores across 99 cities by the end of the financial year. This blend of digital reach, physical presence and curated assortment has earned it deep consumer trust in a category where authenticity and discovery are paramount.

The company has also invested in its own brands, including Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty and Dot & Key, while expanding distribution through Superstore by Nykaa. That gives the company a firm presence across the beauty value chain, from retailing established global labels to building brands and supplying retailers. Fashion, meanwhile, is emerging as a second growth driver, with GMV rising 30% to Rs 4,954 crore in FY26. The segment achieved EBITDA breakeven in the March quarter.

At the centre of Nykaa’s journey is founder Falguni Nayar, who walked away from a senior investment banking career to build a business in a segment that was still nascent in Indian e-commerce. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Nayar spent 18 years at Kotak Mahindra Capital, rising to managing director, before founding Nykaa at 49. Few would have predicted that a first-time founder approaching fifty would build one of the country’s best-known consumer brands.

Her bet was that beauty retail needed more than a digital storefront. By pairing curated products with tutorials, expert-led content and a firm emphasis on authenticity, Nykaa set out to ease consumer worries about buying beauty products online. Its later move into physical stores and proprietary brands carried that proposition well beyond e-commerce.

Nayar took the company public in 2021, making it one of the few prominent Indian consumer internet businesses to list on the bourses. The business she built is now entering a new phase: sustaining growth while improving profitability across an expanding portfolio.

The next challenge is to translate leadership in beauty into durable growth across fashion, owned brands and distribution, without losing financial discipline. The FY26 performance suggests the investments made across these businesses are beginning to contribute more meaningfully. If that momentum holds, Nykaa’s evolution from a single online beauty store into a diversified consumer platform will be complete.