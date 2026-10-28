From the power distribution systems on the Chenab rail bridge to the automation technology that monitors Indian Oil’s 20,000-km pipeline network, ABB India’s engineering increasingly underpins the country’s critical infrastructure. Having completed 75 years of manufacturing in India, the company is now stepping up investment in local production and research as demand surges from data centres, renewable energy, metro rail and advanced manufacturing. The move positions it to gain from the growing need for reliable power and deeper automation across industries.

The Indian arm of the Swiss-Swedish ABB Group has announced an additional investment of around $75 million in 2026, on top of more than $35 million spent in 2025. The funds will expand manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Bengaluru, Nashik, Vadodara and Hyderabad, focusing on electrical protection equipment, motors, drives and power systems, and are expected to create about 300 skilled jobs. Around 85% of what ABB sells in India is made locally, in line with its strategy of serving domestic demand through local production while building capabilities for regional markets.

With around 25 manufacturing, distribution and operating facilities and three major R&D centres, ABB India has built a formidable engineering base in the country. Exports to more than 30 countries underline its importance to the group’s global supply chain.

The company is also moving well beyond its roots in conventional electrical equipment. Its electrification, motors, drives and automation systems serve 23 industry segments, including metals, cement, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, transport and infrastructure. Its solutions power airports, metro networks and railways, from electrification and drives at airports to power distribution equipment on the Chenab bridge.

In factories, its energy-efficient motors and variable-speed drives cut electricity consumption, while automation and digital monitoring improve reliability. A new automated line for variable-speed drives at its Peenya facility in Bengaluru has raised capacity by about 25%. That matters as industries increasingly seek lower operating costs through energy savings rather than simply adding capacity.

The numbers clearly reflect this demand. In 2025, orders rose 8% to a record Rs 14,115 crore and revenue grew 8% to Rs 13,203 crore, with an order backlog of Rs 10,471 crore at the end of December offering visibility for coming quarters. Momentum accelerated in April-June 2026: orders jumped 50% year-on-year to Rs 4,363 crore, revenue rose 21% to Rs 3,559 crore and the backlog climbed 22% to Rs 11,898 crore. Demand came from both established industries and emerging areas such as data centres, renewables and infrastructure. Profitability, however, bears watching given volatile commodity prices and exchange rates.

Sustainability is central to the growth strategy. ABB India’s motors, drives and electrification systems help customers use energy more efficiently, while its own operations have focused on cutting emissions and waste. As investment in power infrastructure and industrial capacity accelerates, the company is betting that this mix of localisation, engineering depth and efficiency will keep it at the heart of India’s build-out.