If Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is leaving its competitors behind, much of the credit belongs to Anish Shah. Over the past few years, the company’s managing director and group CEO has led from the front, turning M&M into a winning machine.

Playing to its strengths in sports utility vehicles (SUVs), M&M overtook entrenched rival Hyundai in early 2025 to become India’s second-largest automaker. The momentum carried into 2025-26, when volumes jumped 20% and the company made substantial gains in revenue share, no mean feat in a hyper-competitive market. Stylish models, smart pricing and a multi-tiered dealer network have together cemented its dominance in SUVs. Passenger vehicle sales are expected to cross 750,000 units by March 2028, nearly five times the 164,000 units sold in 2020-21.

Admittedly, the surge in SUV demand was a tailwind. But riding a trend is never easy. SUVs may be in M&M’s DNA, yet without classy models priced at levels customers are willing to pay, sales would never have taken off. Crucially, dealers have been kept well stocked with the right models, and inventory management has been exemplary. Insiders describe Shah as a nuts-and-bolts leader with a single-minded focus on execution. Streamlined production and shorter waiting periods, they say, reflect his knack for lifting productivity by clearing bottlenecks. M&M has also quadrupled capacity in quick time. Fixing what slows the line, rather than chasing grand pronouncements, has been the hallmark of his tenure.

The company is making a splash in electric vehicles (EVs) too. Its flagship electric SUV family, the XEV 9S, has outpaced rivals to become India’s best-selling single EV model. If the pace holds, M&M could soon be the country’s top electric passenger vehicle maker, and annual passenger vehicle sales could well cross 1 million units. Few had expected a company long associated with rugged diesel workhorses to set the pace in the electric race.

That would be another feather in Shah’s cap, and proof that his plan is working. Since taking over the corner office in April 2021, he has reshaped M&M into a more focused organisation. He often stresses the need to allocate management bandwidth efficiently and deploy resources prudently, believing that profits and time spent go hand in hand. Today, virtually every business in the group has been rejuvenated. A people’s person, Shah has motivated his team in his own quiet way, preferring to let results do the talking.

The stock market has taken note and rewarded the company handsomely. In 2025-26, consolidated revenues rose 25% to Rs 1.99 lakh crore, net profit surged 32% to Rs 17,099 crore, and return on equity touched 20%, its highest in many years. With earnings per share compounding at 57% a year between FY21 and FY26, M&M has been a standout performer on the bourses. And, of course, on India’s roads.