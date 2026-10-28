Piramal Pharma returned to profit in the second quarter but reported a loss for the first half of FY27. The company expects to remain profitable for the full financial year. FE’s Manu Kaushik spoke to Nandini Piramal, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, about the company’s growth plans, the possible costs of US FDA observations at its Morpeth facility in the UK, and rising debt. The drugmaker has raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance as it reported a 28% rise in second-quarter revenue to Rs 2,617 crore. Edited excerpts:

FE: Piramal Pharma reported a 72% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first half, yet it continued to report a consolidated net loss. What explains this gap between operating performance and the bottom line? When do you expect the company to turn profitable, and what gives you confidence that this improvement will be sustained through the rest of FY27?

Nandini Piramal: We have had a good first half, with revenue growing at 23%. Profitability generally improves as the year progresses. This depends partly on how fixed costs and inventory work through the year. As the year progresses, these factors tend to balance out, helping the business turn profitable. Based on these trends, we expect to end FY27 with a positive P&L.

FE: The company has also raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 19-20% from the earlier early-to-mid-teens range. What gives you the confidence to raise the guidance?

Piramal: Generally, the first half is slower than the second half in our business. Based on this historical trend, we believe we can sustain the momentum. We have a reasonably good visibility for the rest of the year, which gives us the confidence to raise the guidance.

FE: You have highlighted 28 molecules in the Phase III pipeline, up from 25 in March. How significant are these for future growth?

Piramal: Around half of our revenue comes from commercial patented molecules. The rest is a mix of development work and generics. The 28 molecules in our Phase III pipeline indicate the potential for future commercial patented-molecule business. They are not all commercial today. Over the next one to three years, they could become commercial, provided the clinical trials go well.

FE: What is the expected operational and financial impact of the US FDA observations at your Morpeth facility?

Piramal: Many of the observations at Morpeth are related to people and processes rather than issues requiring substantial capital expenditure. We expect to receive an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) at the appropriate time. Despite these observations, we believe our overall quality record is strong. We have never received an Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification. However, we need to continue improving, particularly in automation and data integrity, as regulatory expectations rise.

FE: What is driving the increase in net debt, and how do you plan to manage leverage while continuing to invest in capacity expansion, and acquisitions?

Piramal: Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio fell from 3.9 times to 3.4 times in the first half, driven by an increase in EBITDA. We have increased absolute debt to fund investments in our Lexington facility, Yapan Bio and Kenalog [a critical-care complex hospital generic]. These investments are intended to support the growth of our business.

FE: How are your differentiated offerings performing, particularly antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)?

Piramal: Our specialised offerings have been growing well. ADCs grew 51% year-on-year in the first half of FY27. While this growth rate may not be sustained, we see a meaningful opportunity in this business. We manufacture ADCs for other pharma companies with key markets in the US, Europe and Japan. We expect these specialised offerings to grow faster than the rest of the business, deliver higher profitability and account for a larger share of revenue over time.

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FE: How is Chinese competition affecting your complex hospital generics business, and how are you managing supply constraints and growth in products such as Kenalog?

Piramal: The base business has grown substantially. We have maintained the leadership in Sevoflurane, our leading product in the US, with a 48% market share. We have also grown in other markets and gained market share globally. Chinese competition is present, but it is something we expect in this business. Kenalog is a good product, but it is in shortage and is difficult to manufacture. We are getting volumes from the existing contract manufacturer, and are in the process of transitioning to a new one. The transition is under way.

FE: You have set a target of $2 billion in revenue and a 25% EBITDA margin by FY30. Are you still confident of achieving both targets?

Piramal: We remain on track for to achieve these targets. We have upgraded the guidance for the current financial year, but our FY30 ambitions remain unchanged.