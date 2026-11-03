Marico is confident of accelerating its growth trajectory, with the FMCG major aspiring to achieve its Rs 20,000-crore FY30 revenue target a year ahead of schedule, even as geopolitical tensions, crude oil volatility and uneven rainfall pose risks to the operating environment. The company is banking on multiple growth engines, including premium hair care, value-added foods, protein, digital-first brands and international markets, to achieve this. In an interview with Viveat Susan Pinto, MD & CEO Saugata Gupta discusses the demand environment, the company’s acquisition strategy and the importance of building resilience in an uncertain environment. Excerpts:

Marico has delivered a strong set of numbers, with volume growth holding up despite inflationary pressures and a challenging FMCG environment in Q2. What worked?

I think the FMCG sector has been extremely resilient. Companies across the board have delivered volume growth. As far as we are concerned, we have multiple growth vectors. We have managed the alternate inflation and deflation cycles for Parachute very well.

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Secondly, our value-added hair oils and premiumisation journey are gaining traction. Our entry into almond oil and the shampoo category has started to bear fruit. Our diversification journey continues. Our international business has also been fairly resilient, despite inflationary challenges that have been far more pronounced in several of our international markets than in India.

One factor that sets us apart from the rest of the sector is that copra inflation happened last year. The 35% decline in copra prices from their peak is cushioning much of the crude-led inflation.

With renewed geopolitical tensions, volatile crude prices and deficient rainfall in some parts of the country, how comfortable are you about the outlook for the second half of FY27?

Ever since Covid-19, the FMCG industry has faced several black swan events. Coping with adversity is a competitive advantage for us. We have seen that in a crisis, the strong get stronger and the weak get weaker.

Having said that, we are watchful of two things: food-related inflation and deficient rainfall in some parts of the country. If you look at our track record, though, the government has ensured that people in India are insulated from these factors to a greater extent than those in many other countries. This gives us hope that we will be able to deliver on our guidance.

You have raised your FY30 guidance and expect to achieve the Rs 20,000-crore revenue target a year early, by FY29. What gives you the confidence that you can achieve this?

It is an aspiration we have. At a broader level, we have been able to grow our revenue from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore in two years. We would need a mid-teen compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach Rs 20,000 crore in revenue over the next two years, which is eminently possible if there is no deflation.

How are you reading rural and urban demand, and what is the update on Project Setu?

Rural demand has been robust so far, and we are watching carefully how it pans out in the second half of the year. In urban markets, demand has recovered since the GST reduction last year. Having said that, we need to remain watchful of the bottom of the pyramid in urban areas.

On Project Setu, our go-to-market programme aimed at improving direct reach, we have largely completed Setu 1.0 in India, delivering an increase of more than 1.5 times in reach and a 1.8 times increase in rural penetration. It has positively impacted value growth, and we are seeing the benefits in Parachute as well. Setu 2.0 is now being launched in India. While around 30% of Setu 1.0 remains to be completed, we have successfully replicated the model in Vietnam and are seeing results. We are also starting Setu 1.0 globally, beginning with Bangladesh.

Will acquisitions remain part of the growth strategy, or is the focus now on consolidation?

We have always believed that organic growth is important, while acceleration can come through acquisitions. But acquisitions have to be undertaken thoughtfully, with strategic clarity, and valuations need to be reasonable.

If there are opportunities, we will look at them. At the same time, we have made a number of acquisitions over the last couple of years. Most of the digital playbook is now in place. We believe there is enough room for organic growth.

Protein is a big growth bet for Marico. What is the strategy here?

Unlike other companies, we are building our protein portfolio across different price points and consumer segments. We are playing across multiple brands. Saffola is betting on the massification of protein through soya. We may also look at value-added soya, just as we have done with oats. We are fortifying our muesli and oats with protein. We are present in the protein category through True Elements, while Cosmix caters to vegan and vegetarian consumers seeking plant protein. We also have a presence in protein through Plix, which is a big bet for us. This is a trend that is likely to become a habit in India in the years to come.

What is the revenue ambition for shampoos?

The shampoo segment is a large market. However, there is always a place for a natural proposition. We have started well and launched our shampoos nationally across all channels. We believe the segment will cross Rs 100 crore this year (FY27). We need to aim for at least Rs 400-500 crore in the medium term to achieve some scale. I don’t see this as a very difficult proposition.