Fairfax Financial Holdings on Thursday proposed to transfer its stake in Go Digit and IIFL Capital to IDBI Bank, making the lender the holding company of the businesses. Fairfax has 30.2% stake in IIFL Capital and 49% in Go Digit.

This follows the Cabinet’s approval on Wednesday for the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings for Rs 52,878.08 crore. The transaction is the largest foreign direct investment in India’s financial sector.

“Combining IDBI Bank, Digit, and IIFL Capital would create an entity that is well-positioned to participate in the continued growth and success of Indian markets. We expect it will provide meaningful and significant benefits to Indian consumers and businesses,” Fairfax said in a statement.

The company believes that a revitalised IDBI Bank that can offer clients insurance products through Digit and investment banking and wealth management services through IIFL Capital would be in a very competitive position to take advantage of this growth.

Fairfax expects the combined entity’s operations to continue under the leadership of Rakesh Sharma, IDBI Bank’s current MD and CEO. It also plans to include CVR Rajendran, former CEO of CSB Bank, in the leadership, and NS Kannan, former MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and former CFO of ICICI Bank, as the chairman. These appointments will require approvals of the Reserve Bank of India.

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It does not expect the proposed contribution transactions to bring about any changes in the governance, management or operational structure of either Digit or IIFL Capital.

“Fairfax currently expects the purchase price for the purchase transaction to be satisfied through a combination of cash on hand or otherwise available to Fairfax through existing credit sources and potential asset sales. In connection with the contribution transactions, Digit and IIFL Capital would be contributed to IDBI Bank at their respective market prices, all in accordance with all applicable law and regulation,” the company said.