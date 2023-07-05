International Conference on Green Hydrogen targets evolving ecosystem, meeting global decarbonisation goals

A three-day International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2023) in underway in New Delhi during till Juy 7 to enable the sector stakeholders to explore the evolving green hydrogen landscape and innovation-driven solutions, strengthening the sustainability ecosystem of the sector. It aims to bring together the global scientific, policy, academic and industrial leaders to discuss recent advances and emerging technologies in the entire green hydrogen value chain.

The conference is being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Also Read Japan gets UN nuclear watchdog approval to release Fukushima radioactive water into the ocean

The Conference ICGH-2023 will explore ways to establish a Green Hydrogen ecosystem and foster a systemic approach for meeting the global goals for decarbonization through Green Hydrogen. Apart from domain-specific research interactions on hydrogen production, storage, distribution and downstream applications, the conference will also discuss green financing, human resource upskilling and startup initiatives in this area. The conference will enable to share and learn from international best practices in the sector.

Experts from across Continents will congregate in the course of 25 plenary talks, expert panel discussions and technical deliberations provising opportunity to dive deep into these national and global priorities. Just to remind our readers, India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched to help achieve India’s target of Net Zero by the year 2070.

The conference has attracted wide interest from across stakeholders. Industry will be represented by sector captains and senior executives from IOC; REC; NTPC; Toyota Kirloskar, Mitsui OSK Lines, Larsen &Toubro; Evonik; HAL Offshore Ltd; Ashok Leyland; Toyota-Kiroskar; KPIT Pune; Tata Power; Hero Future Energies and ReNew, among others.

Also Read Spain’s ambition to be a green energy hub is coupled with risk of moving too fast

The top research and scientific community will be represented by National Chemical Laboratory; Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune; IIT Kharagpur; IIT Bombay; IIT, Madras; among others. Top regulatory and standards perspectives will be represented by Bureau of Indian Standards, among others.

The conference will also have demos, prototypes by PSUs, private companies and startups, as well as B2B and B2G meetings.