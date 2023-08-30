scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

BharatPe CBO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl steps down for entrepreneurial journey

Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

Written by PTI
BharatPe latest news, BharatPe CBO steps down, BharatPe Dhanraj Bahl, BharatPe financial express, industry news
Bahl is a venture partner with Bharat Founders Fund, and has stints with Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank. (LInkedIn)

Fintech platform BharatPe’s Chief Business Officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl is leaving the company after about four years of service, the company confirmed. Bahl’s exit follows a series of exits of top executives from the Gurugram-based company.

Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

Also Read

“We would like to confirm that Mr. Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours,” a company spokesperson said.

Also Read

The spokesperson said that the merchant lending business has grown significantly over the last year, “under the able guidance of an experienced leadership team”, reaffirming that the exit will not impact operations.

Also Read

Bahl is a venture partner with Bharat Founders Fund, and has stints with Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank. He was CBO at insurance company Roadzen before joining BharatPe.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 15:36 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS