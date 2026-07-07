As E20 becomes the standard fuel across India, motorists are asking tough questions about mileage, engine life, fuel bills & whether higher ethanol blending is changing the way their vehicles perform. Saurav Anand explains what is backed by science, what automakers say & where the evidence still remains inconclusive

Why is India pushing E20 when petrol already works well?

The shift of E20 is driven less by environmental concerns and more by India’s growing energy security challenge. The country imports about 88.5% of its crude oil requirement, making it highly vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the recent West Asia crisis.

Every rise in global crude prices increases India’s import bill and inflation. Ethanol offers a domestic alternative produced from sugarcane, maize, damaged food grains and agricultural residues. Since 2013-14, ethanol blending has risen from less than 1.5% to 20%, while procurement has increased from 380 million litres to over 12 billion litres.

According to the government, the programme has helped save Rs 1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange, replaced 31 million metric tonnes of crude oil, reduced 93 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions, and generated over Rs 1.60 lakh crore in additional income for farmers, making it one of India’s largest energy transition programmes.

Will E20 damage my engine, especially if my vehicle is older?

The government and automobile manufacturers say there is no evidence of widespread engine damage caused by E20. Before nationwide rollout, extensive testing was carried out by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), oil marketing companies and vehicle makers.

Maruti Suzuki recently said it analysed service records of 28.4 million vehicles, including more than 15 million cars over three years old, and found no unusual engine failures linked to E20. Hero MotoCorp has made similar observations after analysing millions of service records.

However, experts distinguish between engine damage and material compatibility. Vehicles manufactured after April 2023 are E20-compatible by design, while older vehicles may experience slightly lower mileage and gradual wear of certain rubber or plastic fuel-system components. Manufacturers advise regular servicing of vehicles rather than avoiding E20 altogether.

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Does E20 reduce mileage? Can it explain the recent jump in petrol consumption?

This remains the biggest concern since ethanol contains about 30% lower calorific value than petrol, meaning it produces less energy per litre. As a result, vehicles running on E20 may witness a 3-5% reduction in fuel economy, particularly older models that were not designed for higher ethanol blends.

The debate has intensified after the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell’s preliminary June data showed petrol consumption rising 7% year-on-year to 3,768 thousand metric tonne (TMT) from 3,522 TMT despite higher retail fuel prices. Some experts argue that even a small fall in mileage across millions of vehicles can marginally increase aggregate fuel demand.

Others disagree, pointing to stronger economic growth, rising vehicle ownership, expanding highways and higher travel demand as bigger contributors. At present, there is no official study establishing how much of the increase in petrol consumption is directly attributable to E20.

Can’t pure petrol be an option also?

Unlike countries such as Brazil, where consumers can choose between different ethanol blends, India has adopted E20 as the nationwide petrol standard. The government argues that maintaining parallel supply chains for pure petrol, E10 and E20 across more than 90,000 retail outlets would significantly increase logistics, storage and distribution costs.

Officials also say that E20 has been scientifically validated for existing petrol vehicles and therefore does not require a separate retail system. Consumer groups, however, argue that owners of older vehicles should have the option to purchase lower ethanol blends if they believe they offer better fuel efficiency.

The government has instead chosen to develop a separate ecosystem for flex-fuel vehicles, where consumers will be able to use higher blends such as E85 and E100 in vehicles specifically engineered for those fuels rather than creating multiple petrol grades nationwide.

Is India gearing up for E85 & E100?

E20 is only the first stage of India’s long-term ethanol roadmap. The government has already introduced E100 fuel on a pilot basis and recently it announced plans to establish around 5,000 E85 dispensing stations across major cities by the end of 2027.

Auto-makers have also begun launching flex-fuel passenger cars and bikes capable of operating on blends ranging from E20 to E85. As per government estimates, if 50% of all new two-wheelers and passenger vehicles eventually become flex-fuel compliant, India could create demand for an additional 3.12 billion litres of ethanol per year, generate Rs12,403 crore of additional farmer income and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 6.64 million metric tonne annually.

Future higher ethanol blends will therefore depend less on mandatory blending and more on creating a complete ecosystem of compatible vehicles, retail infrastructure, pricing support and consumer acceptance.