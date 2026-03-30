A proposal to levy a charge on mobile data usage is being examined as a behavioural nudge to curb excessive social media consumption and steer usage towards more productive purposes. Rishi Raj examines the idea which raises questions on consumer pricing, user behaviour, and telecom tariffs

What is being proposed?

The proposal is for a levy on mobile data consumption, informally referred to as a data tax. While no decision has been taken, reports indicate that the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the department of telecommunications to examine the idea.

The objective is to curb excessive use of social media and other high-consumption applications, and to nudge users towards more productive digital activity. Concerns around data misuse and the behavorial effects of high screen time have also been cited in the broader debate.

Current taxes on the telecom sector

The telecom sector is among the most heavily taxed sectors. Telcos pay licence fees, spectrum usage charges, substantial upfront and deferred payments for spectrum auctions, and GST. Together, these levies account for 30-35% of sector revenues. The sector is also a key contributor to non-tax revenues through spectrum payments.

Likely revenue generation

ESTIMATES BASED ON FY25 wireless data consumption worked out by analyst Parag Kar suggest a 1 per GB levy could yield 22,900 crore a year. This is derived from aggregating total wireless data usage over the period and applying a flat per-GB charge. The actual realisation would depend on usage trends and behavioural changes after implementation.

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Potential impact on mobile tariffs

The immediate impact would be a hike in effective prices of data plans. As per Kar’s analysis, for a 28-day prepaid plan offering 1.5 GB per day, the absolute rise would be 35-40 per cycle. In percentage terms, this would be 12-13% for lower-priced plans such as a 229 pack, and 10-12% for plans in the Rs 329-349 range.

Percentage hike to vary across plans

The levy is linked to usage, not plan price. Since users consume similar amounts of data across comparable plans, the absolute rise is broadly uniform. However, when this hike is applied to lower-priced plans, the percentage rise is higher. As a result, operators with lower base tariffs, such as Reliance Jio, would see a sharper proportional impact than peers with higher-priced plans.

For 84-day plans, the absolute hike could be larger given the longer validity. A 1.5 GB per day plan may see a hike of over Rs 100 for the full period, translating into double-digit percentage changes. Annual plans show there could be even sharper movements in some cases, with hikes exceeding 20% depending on pricing and usage assumptions.

What about fixed broadband?

If extended to fixed-line broadband, the impact could be significant. A household using 400 GB a month on an 800 plan would incur an additional 400 under a 1 per GB levy, raising the effective monthly cost to 1,200. This would materially change affordability for high-usage households.

How telecom operators may respond

Telecom operators may need to rework tariff structures. One approach could be to reduce bundled data allowances to keep headline prices stable. Alternatively, passing on the full increase to consumers could risk demand contraction. The ability of operators to take future tariff hikes may also be constrained if a usage-based levy is imposed.

At the same time, the impact on operators would vary depending on pricing strategy and subscriber mix. Operators with lower tariffs would face higher percentage increases, while those with higher-priced, bundled plans could see a relatively muted impact. This could change competitive positioning in the market.

For 2 GB and higher daily data plans, lower-priced packs may see 14-15% hikes. Costlier packs may see a lower percentage rise. This would lead to a price distortion, where entry-level or mass-market plans turn costlier in relative terms compared to premium plans that bundle additional services such as OTT subscriptions.

Can this change consumer habits?

Taxing usage is likely to affect demand. Higher effective prices could lead to moderation in data consumption, particularly among price-sensitive users. This would introduce demand elasticity into the system. If usage falls, the expected tax collections may not fully materialise at projected levels.

Implementation could be complex. The uneven impact across plans, potential demand contraction, and the need for tariff restructuring would make the proposal operationally challenging. The final outcome would depend on design, exemptions and the extent to which usage habits change. Overall, even a modest per-GB levy has the potential to significantly alter telecom pricing and consumption patterns, with implications for both consumers and operators.

Would the implementation be easy?

Implementation could be complex. The uneven impact across plans, potential demand contraction, and the need for tariff restructuring would make the proposal operationally challenging. The final outcome would depend on design, exemptions and the extent to which usage habits change.

Overall, even a modest per-GB levy has the potential to significantly alter telecom pricing and consumption patterns, with implications for both consumers and operators.